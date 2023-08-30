Enid’s volleyball team dropped a match against Yukon, 3-0, at Yukon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
The Pacers were defeated, 20-25, 13-25 and 21-25, to drop to 1-12 on the season.
“We’re struggling right now, no doubt about it,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts. “We have moments of greatness and then we make a few mistakes and we start getting down on ourselves.”
Addison Polesky led the team with six kills, 10 digs and a block.
Polesky transferred into Enid prior to last season as a sophomore from Alaska where she was a state champion in track and field.
“She’s our leading scorer on the season and hitting the best percent right now,” Watts said.
Now a junior, Polesky is part of what Watts said is a young team.
“We’re a young team and unfortunately this is part of the growing process,” he said.
The Pacers will host Putnam City West next Tuesday.
The annual Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous will be held at Enid on Sept. 22 and 23 and will feature the Pacers, OBA, Chisholm and more.
Enid has six games before that, three at home and three on the road, including a tournament at Bartlesville.
