Enid’s boys and girls will be out to avenge a couple of homecoming losses when the Plainsmen and Pacers travel to Putnam City North for a 6:30 p.m. girls-boys basketball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Plainsmen (6-14) fell to the Panthers, 60-45 on Jan. 14 despite 20 points each from Cam Mathis and Taye Sullivan. Putnam City North, 13-4, has won five of its last seven, including a 71-58 victory over Ponca City on Saturday.
“We have to show up, revenge or no revenge,” said EHS coach Curtis Foster. “We were in the game the first time (down by six at halftime). If we shoot well at the beginning of the game, I think we will be in it. We want to do some things to get us ready for the playoffs.”
The Panthers were led by Zander Baker with 18 points and Mandrell Dean with 15.
“They like to pressure you and get up and down the floor, pushing the tempo,” Foster said. “They can shoot deep from the perimeter and they are a pretty balanced team.”
Enid has drawn host Jenks (16-4) in the first round of the 6A East Regionals at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25. Union and Muskogee play in the other game at 6:30 p.m. Winners play at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.
“That’s not a bad draw for us,” Foster said. “We probably match up with them better than anyone else over there. If we do things well, we have a chance. Class 6A is wide open. You can be a part of March Madness or February Sadness.”
The Pacers (1-19) lost to the 10-9 Lady Panthers, 56-27 on Jan. 14.
Mary Isbell scored eight of her team high 10 points in the second quarter, hitting on both of her three-point attempts. Abygail Ketterman had six points.
EHS coach Nina Gregory said the status of Maryangel Jibbwa, who suffered a possible concussion Thursday at Choctaw, was uncertain.
The Lady Panthers have won four of their last five games, including a 41-22 win over Ponca City on Friday. They upset Choctaw, 53-50 in overtime on Jan. 25.
“They have gotten progressively better this season,” Gregory said. “They have a really good coach who has done an excellent job with them. We just want to go out and compete.”
The Pacers have drawn host 16-3 Bixby at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 as their first round opponent for the regional playoffs. The winner plays the Tulsa Washington-Stillwater winner at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
“They are No. 2 in the state for a reason,” Gregory said. “I just hope we can go out and compete.”
