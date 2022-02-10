Enid’s Stride Bank Center will be the epicenter of Oklahoma high school wrestling Friday and Saturday when it hosts the Dual State Tournament for the third straight year.
“This gets our (Enid) name out there,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “A lot of teams come to our Mid-America Tournament (including No. 1 4A Tuttle and No. 1 5A Collinsville) and they are always happy to come back and be in our facility. It’s a good venue for everybody and they get to see what we can do.”
The teams qualified by winning their district dual tournament.
First round matches are scheduled for noon (3A), 2 p.m. (4A), 4 p.m. (5A) and 6 p.m. (6A) Friday.
Semifinals will be on Saturday afternoon with the championship matches set for 6:30 p.m. on four different mats.
Gates will open one hour prior to the start of the matches. Tickets are $10 per session.
First round 3A matches will pit No. 1 Marlow against No. 8 Pawnee-Hominy, No. 5 Bridge Creek against No. 4 Vinita, No. 3 Blackwell against No. 6 Salina and No. 7 Comanche against No. 2 Jay.
First round 4A matches will pit No. 1 Tuttle against No. 12 Cache, No. 4 Catoosa against No. 3 Fort Gibson, No. 6 Wagoner against No. 5 Skiatook and No. 7 Harrah against No. 2 Cushing.
First round 5A matches will pit No. 1 Collinsville against No. 12 Carl Albert, No. 6 Glenpool against No. 4 Coweta, No. 3 Elgin against No. 7 Guthrie and No. 8 Pryor against No. 2 Duncan.
First round 6A matches will pit No. 1 Stillwater against No. 11 Ponca City, No. 9 Edmond Memorial against No. 7 Yukon, No. 4 Bixby against No. 3 Broken Arrow and No. 6 Choctaw against No. 2 Edmond North.
Marlow and Tuttle are back to defend titles from 2021. Skiatook won 5A. Mustang, last year’s 6A champion, did not qualify.
Holland sees Stillwater as the 6A favorite but No. 2 Edmond North “is a tough team and they will definitely be in the hunt.”
Holland said the dual state is more team oriented than the state championships at the State Fair Arena.
“At the Fairgrounds, you can take four or five tough guys and do well,” he said. “You have to have a solid lineup at all the weights at dual state. You are seeing the top teams in the state and it’s always exciting to see good matches.”
