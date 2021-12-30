ENID, Okla. — The Alliance Football League’s (AFL) announced that its newest member, Oklahoma Crude, will be based in Enid for its inaugural season in 2022.
The AFL is an outdoor football league with six teams that play an eight-game schedule. The league said in an email that the Crude’s home venue will be announced next week. They’ll join the White Lake (Mich.) North Stars, Topeka (Kan.) Twisters, West Dakota Crusaders, South Dakota Lumberjacks and St. Louis Falcons.
“We are excited to be able to bring expansion club from Oklahoma in and get them ready to play the 2022 season” said AFL President Dawn Smith.
An indoor football team called the Oklahoma Crude previously played at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center from 2002-2004 as members of the National Indoor Football League. Enid’s most-recent indoor football team, the Flying Aces, played their one and only season in the Champions Indoor Football league in 2019.
The release said the team has plans to hold a tryout in April. Those interested in trying out will need to pay a $20 entry fee and must be at least 18-years-old.
Coaches are also needed. To sign up contact: aflfootball2022@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.