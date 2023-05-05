Saturday will be virtually a one-day season for Enid’s track team.
A top three finish at the 6A Regional at Jenks would punch a ticket for next week’s state championships at Yukon. So would a finish between fourth and seventh that would be among the top four times or non-distances from non-automatic qualifiers.
A no means the end of the season or in the case of seniors, the end of the career.
“Everybody is going to have to bring their A game,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “Every regional is tough this year.’’
Enid will be joined by host Jenks, Capitol Hill, Deer Creek Edmond, Norman North, Sand Springs, Stillwater and Union.
Sprinter Erik Lewis is seeded third in the 100 (10.81) and is seeded fifth in the 400 relay (43.03) with Luke Rauh, Karmello Washington and Tykie Andrews.
Sears would like to see Lewis get down to 10.7 or 10.6.
“Erik still has to run, nothing is guaranteed,’’ Sears said. “Everybody has to get the sticks down. It’s just us now.’’
The quartet had its fastest time of the year at the Oklahoma Big 7 Conference meet last week. Sears said they would need to be in the 42s to automatically qualify.
“I would like to see us get in the low or mid-42s,’’ Sears said. “That’s what it’s going to take to get on the podium at state. I think we can do that We just need to get warm and not drop the sticks.’’
Andrews had his longest long jump of the year at Yukon with a 20-11 1/2, making him the 10th seed.
“You never know,’’ Sears said about Andrews’ chances. “A couple of years ago we had a kid who was jumping bad and then he hit one and jumped 22 feet. One good jump and you’re in.’’
Others to watch are Blake Jensen, 1,600, 4:53.90 and 3,200, 10:22.90; Carson Nault, 1,600, 4:55.89; and the 3,200 relay of Jensen, Nault, Camryn Gantt and Lucas Martinez, 8:44.32.
“Those distance boys always run hard,’’ Sears said. “You never know where the chips may fall.’’
The girls have a couple of contenders in Taylor Woods, high jump; Mary Isbell, shot put; Gabrielle Hunter, 300 hurdles, 51.23; and Geralyn Bunn, 400, 1:04.54.
“This is what we have worked for all season,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “I know the girls are ready to go out and give 100 percent. Everyone is anxious and ready to repeat. I think this is the best regional we could have gone to.’’
Woods is tied for the fourth highest high jump in 6A with a 5-2. That would make her the second seed for regional.
“I think Taylor would have to jump at least that to make state,’’ Bloom said. “She needs to limit her misses. The main thing is to get in the top three.’’
Isbell is ranked 11th statewide and third in the regional with a 33-11½in the shot put.
“We want her to have her best throw this weekend,’’ Bloom said.
Hunter had a season-best 51.23 in winning the 300 hurdles at conference. She would need to get in the 50-second range to qualify, Bloom said.
Bunn has gone as fast as 1:04.54 in the 400.
“If she knocks off another second, she would have a chance,’’ Bloom said.
This is the first meet where there are both prelims and finals.
“You need to be focused all year and then give it everything you have,’’ Bloom said
