Enid’s boys and girls went 1-2 in the Union Team Dual Tennis Tournament Saturday, which was played in a pro team tennis format.
The Plainsmen/Acers lost to Edmond North, 7-2, with Alexa Garcia and Haley Hibbets getting wins in girls singles. They fell to Stillwater, 5-4, with Hibbets winning at No. 1 girls singles, Jacob Handing at No. 1 boys singles; Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts at No. 1 girls doubles and Mason Feightner and Garcia at mixed doubles.
They beat Norman, 6-3, for seventh. Winners were Garcia, No. 1 girls singles; Hibbets and Stotts, No. 1 girls doubles; Cheyenne Gill and Nickels, No. 2 girls doubles; Feightner and Handing, boys No. 1 doubles; Cooper Reinhardt and Am Aritos, No. 2 boys doubles; and Eric Layton and Sage Haffner, mixed doubles.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said EHS coach Wade Rogers. “It was a fun tournament. We had a good time and showed improvement.”
Enid will be off until the Edmond North Tournament (April 19, girls and April 20, boys).
