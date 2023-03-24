Teams from across Oklahoma will converge on Enid Monday for the 11th annual Enid Invitational Tennis Tournament. Enid, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Muskogee, OBA and Ponca City will all compete in the event.
The boys bracket will be played at Crosslin Park, while the girls will play at Oakwood Country Club.
The tournament also serves as the lone home match for the Plainsmen and Pacers.
“We are excited to have it once again,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We have good teams coming, so we are excited about that.”
A handful of the top players in Oklahoma will be playing in the event, a good chance for Enid to see stiff competition prior to the postseason.
Three seniors, including the state’s top-ranked senior, Ivy Wilson of Jenks, will be competing. Enid’s Alexis Garcia (fourth) and Ashley Miller (seventh) are the other two.
Garcia, the No. 2 single on Enid’s team, placed seventh in the state tournament last year.
Three of the state’s top 10 juniors will also be playing — Ava Goodell of Edmond Memorial, Carrington Hesson of Jenks, and Victoria Ricaurte-Cabas of Edmond North.
Enid sophomore Haley Hibbets, the state’s second-ranked sophomore, plays No. 1 singles for Enid The top-ranked player, Quinn Leos of Jenks, will also be competing. Both are three-star recruits.
“Those two (Hibbets and Garcia) play at a very high level,” Rogers said. “They do all of the USTA stuff, so expectations for them are always a little higher, but they go out and play well.”
Hibbets was third at the state tournament at No. 2 singles last season.
“Playing top competition there will be very few “gimme” matches. They will have to go out and play well,” Rogers said of how the tournament prepares the team for state. “The competition level is good for them.”
At No. 1 doubles for the Pacers will be Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts. At No. 2 doubles will be Sophia Groendyke and Kenzie Stotts.
“They played pretty well at Jenks,” Rogers said of his two duos. “They took 11th and 12th, respectively. With my No. 1 doubles, with them, I’m looking for them to adapt to the pace of play. No. 1 doubles plays much faster than No. 2 doubles, but I saw a lot of improvement and good things from them.”
On the boys side, Rogers is messing with lineups to find the best one.
“We are kind of learning on the boys side,” he said. “We are just trying to improve.”
Landon Collins and Carter Reinhart will be at No. 1 doubles.
“It’s the same thing with girls No. 1 doubles, we are looking for an increase in pace of play and adapting to pace of play,” Rogers said. “ I saw some good things from them. We have a little bit further to go with the boys, but hopefully we will get there by the time state comes.”
AM Ariatos and Coleman Clayton will play at No. 2 doubles. That duo did not play at Jenks.
Rogers did not have a lineup yet for boys singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.