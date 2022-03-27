Enid’s girls had a strong warmup for their own Invitational tournament Saturday by finishing third at the Muskogee Tennis Tournament.
Haley Hibbets won the No. 2 singles, beating Bartlesville’s Annabelle Kelly, the No. 1 seed, 6-1, 6-2. Kelly was a state qualifier at No. 1 singles last spring.
Alexa Garcia was second at No. 1 singles, falling to Maddie Shelley of Bartlesville, 6-2, 6-1.
“They both played really well,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Haley, being a freshman, coming in and beating a state qualifier is a nice thing.”
Taylor Stotts and Krystal Archer were fourth at No. 1 doubles. Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels were fifth at No. 2 doubles.
“They started slow, but they were starting to come together a bit,” Rogers said. “They both played well in the course of the day.”
The Acers and the Plainsmen will be hosting an eight-team tournament Monday with the girls at Oakwood Country Club and the boys at Crosslin Park.
Broken Arrow, Muskogee, Ponca City, Jenks Edmond North, Edmond Memorial and Oklahoma Bible Academy will complete the field.
Rogers said he will use the same girls lineup Monday.
He said he may make some changes from the lineup the boys had Friday at Muskogee — Am Aritos, No. 1 singles; Landon Collins, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 singles; and Jacob Handing and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 2 doubles.
“We would like to finish in the top three for both the boys and the girls,” Rogers said. “I think we can do both if we play like I think we can.”
There will be an 8 a.m. seeding meeting Monday at Oakwood.
