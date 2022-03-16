Enid’s tennis teams have been experimenting in March to try to find the right lineups and combinations.
The girls were second at Putnam City and ninth at Jenks in the early going while the boys were fifth at Putnam City.
“Every year you lose some seniors and some new kids come in,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We just have to see who fits well with who. It takes a little bit to work through.”
The girls return state qualifiers in Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles and Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles. Taylor Stotts was fifth in regionals at No. 2 singles while Krystal Archer teamed with the now-graduated Hannah Brinley to be fifth at No. 1 doubles.
The boys return three state qualifiers in Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles and Jacob Handing, who teamed with the now-graduated Parks Phillips at No. 2 doubles. Singles players Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld, both of whom were eighth at state, have graduated.
Garcia and Haley Hibbets won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles titles at Putnam City and teamed to finish fifth at No. 1 doubles at Jenks. Rogers is undecided where he will play both.
“They are close together in singles,” he said. “Doubles is different from singles. They will have to learn the differences of what’s expected out of singles and what’s expected out of doubles.”
Archer and Stotts were fifth at No. 1 doubles at Putnam City. The longtime friends have good chemistry, Rogers said, which makes him comfortable to keep them as a doubles team.
Gill and Nickels were second at Putnam City.
Gill has singles experience having qualified for state at No. 2 singles in 2019.
Sophia Groendyke and Caitlyn Stotts played No. 1 and No. 2 singles at Jenks and will compete for playing time.
“The girls are very competitive within the team,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we can do.”
Rogers said he is comfortable with keeping Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt in doubles. Cooper, though, was second at No. 2 singles, and Feightner was fifth at No. 1 singles at Putnam City. They were 10th at Jenks.
Handing is playing with Reinhardt’s sophomore brother Carter at No. 2 doubles. They were eighth at Jenks.
Freshman Am Aritros has a “lot of upside” at No. 1 singles, Rogers said.
“He seems to improve every week,” Rogers said. “Hopefully, we will see good things out of him.”
Sophomore Landon Collins, a doubles partner of Carter Reinhardt in junior high, is set at No. 2 singles.
“Landon is used to playing doubles,” Rogers said. “He is happy with it. He is enjoying it and learning.”
Rogers hopes to have his lineups stabilized by early April. Enid will host its own tournament on March 28.
“We’ll have a better idea where we stand both for the girls and the boys after Muskogee,” Rogers said. “Our goal this year is to qualify as many as we can for the state tournament. I think we have the potential in both to get some in the top eight, if not the top five. We have good competition within the teams which keeps everyone on their toes.”
