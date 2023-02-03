After a split against Putnam City on Thursday, the Pacers and Plainsmen turned around to host two Choctaw teams in the top 10 in both boys and girls play.
Both Enid teams lost, with the girls falling, 57-30 and the boys losing, 60-48.
The Pacers started off slow, falling behind 16-2 after the first quarter. Enid didn’t get a chance to go on a prolonged run during the game, but did improve it’s offensive output in each quarter.
At halftime, the Pacers trailed, 26-11.
Fueled by six points by Madi Williams, Enid had a 14-point fourth quarter, it’s best of the night.
Some of the slowness experienced by the Pacers was attributed to the turnaround, head coach William Milton said.
“I don’t like using excuses, but with kids that aren’t used to it, it can play a part in a win or a loss sometimes,” Milton said of the quick turnaround. “When you come off a game like we had last night, giving full effort, it’s hard to bounce back against such a tough team. Hats off to them, because they are just super disciplined.”
Milton believes once he has been around longer and the system is engrained in the players, it will get easier.
“Since I’m so new and my system is so new to the kids, it’s just not like clockwork yet,” he said. “We have to be ready (for these games) come playoff time anyway.”
Taylor Woods led the Pacers with eight points.
CHOCTAW 60,
ENID 48 (Boys)
Choctaw ran out to a 5-0 run before the Plainsmen could make a basket over the first three minutes and from there, Enid trailed all night.
After going down 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, the Plainsmen took a 35-25 deficit into the locker room.
Over the course of the final two quarters, Enid narrowed the lead down to as few as six points in the third quarter, but couldn’t keep up with Choctaw late.
“We just ran out of gas,” said Plainsmen coach Jonathan Reed. “We made a run at it, but a couple of plays didn’t go our way. In big games like that, you have to make the plays.”
While Choctaw came out firing, Enid was a little slower to get rolling offensively, but gained momentum as the game went on, scoring a 14 points in the second and fourth quarters, the Plainsmen’s best output of the night.
“We came out super stagnant,” Reed said. “I think it’s just because we played the night before and had a tough loss, that’s what did it.”
Reed agrees with Milton that the back-to-back games will get easier with time.
“As we are here longer, we will get better and get used to that,” he said. “We will get used to the adversity, right now, it’s taking a little bit of time to get our kids acclimated to the kind of toughness it will take to be successful.”
The Pacers are now 7-11, while the Plainsmen are 8-8. Enid hosts Putnam City West on Tuesday. The PC-West girls are ranked third in 6A east, while the boys are sixth in 5A west.
