The playoffs are here for Enid’s Pacers and Plainsmen. On Thursday, the Plainsmen will travel to Bixby, while the Pacers travel to Bixby on Friday for the first round of the playoffs.
The Plainsmen are 11-11 and ranked 14th in 6A East, while Bixby is 19-8 and ranked third.
“The season went well,” said first-year Plainsmen coach Jonathan Reed. “The postseason is very important to us as staff, players and the program. We are ready for the challenge ahead of us.”
The Spartans are winners of seven in a row, while the Plainsmen snapped a three-game losing streak with a 56-47 win over Putnam City on Friday.
“We got over the hump,” Reed said. “We finally closed a game out, which was great for us and our confidence.”
The biggest challenge, Reed said, is that Bixby can score the ball from anywhere and they are well-coached and disciplined.
“Hopefully, we can come out and speed them up a little bit,” Reed said.
The Plainsmen have been close to breaking through the last four years, losing by 10 points to Jenks and Broken Arrow in 2022 and 2021, respectively. In 2020, the Plainsmen lost by 11 to Sand Springs. In 2019, Enid fell to Sand Springs by four.
“It would be tremendous,” Reed said of the chance his team could move on in his first year. “Ultimately, the goal is to get to state and have a chance for a championship. This is the first step to that. My goal coming in here was to win double-digit games and to win a playoff game.”
The Pacers are 8-15, and 15th in 6A East. Bixby’s girls team is 16-7 and ranked second in the class.
“We have to have attention to detail on what we do, more than on what they do,” said Pacers coach William Milton. “I’ve kind of come into this year with an opportunity with a diverse group of kids that can run multiple things. We can run the slow, methodical offense and the run and gun.”
The Pacers also beat Putnam City on Friday, 63-54. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.
“It (the win) was good for our confidence for several reasons,” Milton said. “Not just MaryAngel (Jibbwa) shooting the ball well and Kirya (Mack) doing what she did (27 points), but just being able to put eight wins behind our belt and look forward to playing Bixby as opposed to coming into it like they have in years past and expecting to be one and done in the playoffs.”
Last season, Enid lost to Bixby, 80-21, in the first round.
