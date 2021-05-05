After a strong finish to the regular season that featured 14-straight wins, the Plainsmen will look to continue their hot streak on Wednesday when the team travels to Edmond for the first round of the regional tournament against Jenks.
The Plainsmen and Trojans have met once before this season, an 11-8 win for Jenks, but Enid is playing like a very different team at this point in the season. At that point the Plainsmen were still looking for their third win in nine games.
Now the Plainsmen sit at 22-11 and finished the season ranked fifth in their division.
“I think our guys are pretty confident in what they’re doing,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said on Tuesday. “All bets are off when the playoffs hit. It all just comes down to players making plays and guys getting big hits and making big pitches. I’d say our confidence is pretty high, but we’ve got to go in there and get after it. It’s a new season starting tomorrow.”
Gore said the difference between the Enid team that played the Trojans in the first game and the Enid team that will be competing in the regional tournament is most obvious on the offensive side of the ball.
“I think on offense we quit swinging at so many bad pitches,” Gore said. “We started taking pitches that we couldn’t drive, and we started getting our pitch and doing something with it instead of chasing balls up out of the zone and out of the dirt, and we’ve had much more disciplined at-bats.”
Defensively, Gore said he has been pleased with the team’s pitching. He said his team gave up far too many walks and didn’t do a good enough job of letting the other team make the mistake.
“On the pitching end we’ve eliminated the number of walks which was a killer in the Broken Arrow series especially and even early on the walk was killing us,” Gore said.
On Wednesday, the Plainsmen will have the tough task of trying to make a run for the state playoffs with a squad that’s relatively young and inexperienced in playoff situations. Enid ace Blake Priest has yet to pitch in a playoff game in his career, and the only Plainsmen on the roster with any experience is senior pitcher Zach McEachern, who took the mound in the postseason as a sophomore.
The players from last year’s squad missed their opportunity last season when games were called off due to COVID-19.
“It’s going to be all new on that end,” Gores said. “Not getting to play last year took a lot of those juniors out of their playing time.”
Gore said the thing to watch out for from his opponent on Wednesday is their pitching and coaching.
“I would say that they have a really strong pitching staff and they’re really well coached and they’re gonna do stuff right so we’re gonna have to play well to beat them,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen will have another game on Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. if they lose and 4 p.m. if they win. If Enid loses to Jenks, it will need to win four games in three days to advance to the state tournament.
