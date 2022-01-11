Enid’s boys, coming off a victory at the Yukon Invitational swim meet last month, return to action Tuesday at the Putnam City Invitational at the Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond.
The Plainsmen won the 200 medley, the 200 free and 400 freestyle relays. Weston Stewart won both the 200 and 500 frees while Kade Couchman was second in the 200 IM. KaDynce Brochu won the girls 500 free.
Enid was to host Putnam City and Bethany last Friday, but that was canceled after one team had COVID-19 issues and other bus problems.
“Our goal is to win and have fun doing it,’’ said Enid coach Lyndsay Watts. “We’re going to be doing some workouts (in the warmup pool) while the meet is going on. Our focus is to develop more speed and greater endurance. We have some freshman boys from cross country who are doing phenomenal.’’
Watts said the whole boys team has been standing out so far. She said the three relay wins at Yukon signify the team’s depth.
“They are putting in the time and they are dedicated to what we’re trying to accomplish this year, and that is to win the state meet,’’ she said.
The girls don’t have as much experience as the boys, Watts said. They are in the learning stage, but Watts has been pleased with newcomers Loren Simpson, Shyann Kissinger and Jaci Weidner.
“I’m encouraged for the future,’’ Watts said.
More than 400 swimmers will be competing in the meet. The swimmers go to Lawton Friday and to Ponca City Jan. 20 for the Oklahoma Big 8 meet.
“There’s going to be some good competition there,’’ Watts said. “I think we can come away with a win.’’
