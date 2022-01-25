PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Enid boys and girls swim teams came away with another sweep in the Big 8 Conference meet on Saturday, edging out the hosting Wildcats on Friday.
The Pacers finished 10 points ahead of Ponca City, winning gold medals in four events. Shyann Kissinger finished in first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:16.60) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.71). Elsa Stewart came in second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:20.56. Gabby Mendoza-Lara took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.71.
Enid’s relay team also had the fastest time in the girl’s 400-yard freestyle relay and came in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.
The Plainsmen earned 171 points at the event, while Ponca City finished with 145. Enid had five first-place finishes and had the top four placers in the boy’s 500-yard freestyle. Weston Stewart had the quickest time at 5:05.29, followed by Luke Denney (5:41.96), Kal-El Hooper (6:07.89) and Noah Johnson (6:08.95).
Enid’s Dane Griffin (1:02.00) and Luke Rogers (1:04.84) took the top two spots in the boys 100-yard backstroke. Cade Couchman beat out second place finisher Max Engster by over a second in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.46.
The Plainsmen took first in the 200-yard medley relay and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
It will be Enid’s final meet before traveling to the regional meet on Feb. 5.
