Enid’s swimmers were supposed to be swimming at the Class 6A regional at Edmond’s Mitch Park Saturday, but thanks to inclement weather, the meet was set back to this Tuesday.
The girls and boys, though, would turn a potential negative into a positive by having an intrasquad meet where they could practice cheering for each other and further bond by having lunch together.
That’s one reason why the Plainsmen — who had only one individual qualifier (Luke Denney) two years ago — are shooting for a team title and the girls have a chance to contend as well.
“This is huge,” said EHS coach Lyndsay Watts. “This group is really focused on team over me mentality that we have had going on this year.”
Watts has a streak of blue in her hair — another part of the bonding of the girls team.
“I’m just one of the girls,” she said. “Every year we do a little bit of blue in our hair.”
The Pacers and Plainsmen swept the recent Oklahoma Big Eight championships and the boys won the prestigious Putnam City Invitational.
The team’s maturity stands out to Watts. She jokes it’s the only sports team that was disappointed to miss a day of school. They have won academic the past five years with the boys being academic state champs last year and the girls in 2020.
“The accountability of our team has been better than it’s ever been before with the kids,” Watts said. “They are making sure if somebody is not doing the right thing, they will call them out in a productive way. People change behaviors. That’s what championship teams do. The kids keep each other accountable.”
The second key has been a close collaboration with the Aquatic Club of Enid, coached by EHS assistants Samuel and Asa Stewart.
“Club swimming is what is going to make or break a swimmer,” Watts said. “We’re very blessed to have a supportive community team that has set up our swimmers for success.”
The top 24 finishers from the combined West and East regionals will qualify for the state meet Feb. 18-19 at Mitch Park. All events will be timed finals.
The Plainsmen stand out in the boys’ psyche sheets:
• Dane Griffin, first, 200 free, 1:48.23 and 100 free, 48.17.
• Kade Couchman, first, 50 free, 21.74 and 100 butterfly, 52.84.
• Luke Denney, fifth, 50 free, 23.07.
• Weston Stewart, fourth, 200 free, 1:51.23 and second, 500 free,4:55.12.
• Luke Rogers, fifth, 100 back, 1:00.95.
• Cody Higbee, 12th, 200 IM, 2:21.06 and 13th, 1:05.71.
• Weston Johnson, 13th, 200 IM, 2:26.22 and 11th, 100 breast, 1:07.88.
• Statton Mantz, 14th, 50 free, 24.77; 16th, 100 free, 56.37.
• Jaziel Estrada, ninth, 1:07.84.
• Kal-El Hooper, 16th, 500 free, 6:03.81.
• 200 Medley Relay — Rogers, Griffin, Couchman, Denney, 2nd, 1:40.75.
• 200 Free Relay — Griffin, Stewart, Denney, Couchman, 2nd, 1:30.27.
• 400 Free Relay — Rogers, Estrada, Mantz, Stewart, sixth, 3:41.45.
The girls top contenders include:
• Shyann Kissinger — first, 200 free, 1:59.55 and 500 free, 5:16.21.
• KaDynce Brochu — 10th, 200 IM, 2:30.68; fourth, 500 free, 5:35.47.
• Elsa Stewart, 6th, 50 free, 26.62; 10th, 59.43.
• Gaby Mendoza-Lara — 9th, 50 free, 27.23; 13th, 100 free, 1:00.97.
• Jordan Pierce, 10th, 50 free, 27.24.
• Laylah Nguyen, 12th, 500 free, 7:26.84.
• Brionna Clayton, 11th, 100 breast, 1:22.41.
• 200 Medley Relay — Nguyen, Clayton, Loren Simpson, Pierce, 2:02.27.
• 200 Free Relay — Stewart, Brochu, Mendoza-Lara, Kissinger, fourth, 1:48.41.
• 400 Free Relay — Brochu, Mendoza-Lara, Stewart, Kissinger, 3:58.77.
“I think we have a couple of possible state champions,” Watts said. “We’re going to have a big year. It’s been so much fun.”
Watts said going to West is beneficial for both teams and expects early success to carry over into the rest of the day.
“I think we will be winning numerous races at regionals which will give us the momentum and the confidence that we will need to win,” she said. “There’s a little bit of pressure, but that’s good. You can turn that pressure into excitement.”
