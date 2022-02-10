Enid’s swimmers officially will have 11 boys individual entries, seven girls individual entries and two boys and girls relays at the state meet Feb. 18-19 at Mitch Park in Edmond.
EHS coach Lyndsay Watts checked times from the Eastern Regional to double check which of her swimmers were in the top 24 combined at the West (which EHS swam in) and the East.
“We are very excited to have qualified so many,’’ Watts said. “Most of our top swimmers weren’t rested (hadn’t begun their tapers) while a lot of the swimmers they were competing against were. I think we have a good chance to have some state champions.’’
Individual qualifiers were:
Boys
• Kade Couchman, 50 free and 100 butterfly
• Luke Denney, 50 free and 100 free
• Dane Griffin, 200 free and 100 free
• Cody Higbee, 200 IM and 100 back
• Statton Mantz, 50 free
• Luke Rogers, 100 back
• Weston Stewart, 500 free
• 200 Free Relay — Denney, Griffin, Stewart and Couchman
• 400 Free Relay — Stewart, Mantz, Rogers and Jaziel Estrada
• Relay Alternates — Kal-el Hooper and Hudson Plummer
Girls
• KaDynce Brochu, 500 free
• Shyann Kissinger, 200 free and 500 free.
• Gabby Mendoza-Lara, 50 free
• Jordan Pierce, 50 free
• Elsa Stewart, 50 free and 100 free
• 200 and 400 Free Relays — Brochu, Stewart, Mendoza-Lara and Kissinger
• Relay alternates — Brionna Clayton, Loren Simpson
