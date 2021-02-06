Enid’s swimmers, who had only two state individual qualifiers a year ago (Luke Denney and Elsa Stewart), go into Saturday’s Eastern Regional at Jenks with the highest expectations in coach Lyndsay Watts’ six-year tenure.
The top 24 times overall from the Jenks and Edmond regional sites will qualify for state as will the top 16 times in the relays. It will be a timed finals unlike in past years when qualifying was held on Friday and the championship and consolation finals on Saturday.
The boys will be at 10 a.m., with the girls set for 4 p.m.
“I think we have a good chance of having eight to 10 kids qualify, which is higher than I originally anticipated,’’ Watts said. “It’s going to be a really good meet for us. We had a lot of kids qualify when Blake Highberger was swimming, but we’ll blow that one out of the water. The kids have been working hard and we’re just praying our hard work pays off.’’
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay of Kade Couchman, Denney, Dane Griffin and Jaziel Estrada is seeded first with a time of 1:31.06.
The Plainsmen are seeded in the top eight in five events — Griffin, second, 200 IM, 2:01.43 and sixth, 500 free, 5:06.3; Couchman, third, 50 free, 22.34 and fourth, 100 butterfly, 54.98; and Denney, seventh, 50 free, 23.50.
Stewart is seeded seventh in both the girls 50 free, 26.62 and 100 free, 59.87.
The boys 200 medley relay (Weston Johnson, Statton Mantz, Luke Rogers and Weston Johnson), 1:53.44 and the 400 free relay (Couchman, Denney, Griffin and Mantz), 3:33.30 are both seeded seventh.
The girls 200 free relay (Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Jordan Pierce, Stewart and Daniella Sanchez) are seeded seventh, 1:49.97 while the 400 free relay of Sanchez, Stewart, Pierce and Mendoza-Lara is seeded ninth at 4:11.09.
Watts expects all of those to have “much faster’’ times Saturday after they have been tapering the last two weeks since sweeping the Oklahoma Big Eight championships.
Watts said several EHS swimmers are on the cusp. Anyone in the top 20 could have a reasonable chance.
The Plainsmen and Pacers, Watts said, should benefit from being in a faster field at Jenks, which she said usually brings out the best in a competitor.
KaDynce Brochu, seeded No. 20 at Jenks (6:03.40), would have been the No. 5 seed at Edmond.
“You’d rather be racing against faster than slower swimmers in a time finals,’’ Watts said.
Other EHS Plainsmen swimmers seeded in the top 16 are Mantz, 13th, 200 free, 2:06.14 and 16th, 50 free; Weston Johnson, 16th, 200 IM, 2:29.98 and 13th, 100 breast, 1:12.01; Weston Stewart, 15th, 100 butterfly, 1:05.37 and 12th, 500 free, 5:32.10; Estrada, 13th, 100 free, 56.25 and 11th, 100 breast, 1:10.79; Cody Higbee, 15th, 500 free, 5:55.22; Luke Rogers, 11th, 100 back, 1:08.87; and Noah Johnson, 16th, 100 back, 1:12.86.
Other Pacers seeded in the top 16 are Sanchez, 14th, 200 IM, 2:42.57; Brochu, 15th, 200 IM, 2:43.78; Mendoza-Lara, 14th, 100 free, 1:02.39 and 16th, 100 back, 1:12.11.
The Pacer 200 free relay of Brochu, Sara Garcia, Kelsi Martin and Sydney Rogers is seeded 11th in the 200 medley relay, 2:17.44.
“We have a lot of kids right on the cusp,’’ Watts said. “Statton, Weston, Jaziel, Daniella and KaDynce all have a good chance to make it. Our relays are so used to swimming together that they should have no issues going into the postseason.’’
The EHS swimmers should benefit from a one-day instead of a two-day meet, Watts said. Griffin has had back problems and should benefit from not having to swim a qualifying round. She pointed out qualifying eliminated those who didn’t finish in the top 16.
“Of course, you get only one chance,’’ Watts said. “I know when I was swimming I always did better on the first day than I did the second. A lot of kids swim better the second day. There is more on the line. If you have a bad day, it’s over.’’
The key for those on the borderline, Watts said, is to take advantage of someone having a “bad day.’’
Watts credited the successful season so far to the team’s relationship with the Aquatic Club of Enid, coached by EHS assistants Sam and Asa Stewart.
Those swimming on the ACE team have been able to do their hard workouts with the high school and get their technique fine tuned with ACE.
“There’s just not enough time in practice to do that,’’ Watts said. “That’s been a huge contributing factor, The Stewarts have been fabulous. They have developed a feeder program for us. That has set the tone for us.’’
Enid will be joined in the field by Bartlesville, Bixby, Tulsa Washington, Broken Arrow, Choctaw, Claremore, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Ponca City, Stillwater and Union.
