Enid’s basketball team hosted Putnam City West on Tuesday at the EHS gym in the next to last home game of the regular season for both the Pacers and Plainsmen.
The Pacers lost 80-38, while the Plainsmen fell 64-60.
Everything started good for the Pacers as the team went on a 4-0 run after the first 2:30 of the game thanks in part to a three by MaryAngel Jibbwa, but that would be the last time the Pacers saw the lead against the Patriots, No. 3 in 6A West.
PC West went on an 11-2 tear for the rest of the quarter to hold a 13-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
Taylor Woods scored the only points of the second for Enid, hitting back-to-back free throws, but PC West had better luck scoring, leading 49-8 at the break.
Overall, Enid hit eight of 12 free throws in the contest.
The Pacers had more luck scoring in the second half, scoring 30 points in the final 16 minutes — 15 in each quarter, but weren’t able to stop PC West, who sealed the game with a 20-point third quarter to lead 69-23 heading to the final quarter.
The fourth was the only quarter Enid outscored the Patriots, winning the final eight minutes, 15-11.
Jibbwa led the Pacers with 11 points and made three of four free throws Kiara Morris was perfect from the free throw line, sinking both of her attempts.
Jibbwa — and Woods who had eight points — accounted for 50% of the Pacers’ offense.
The Pacers, came in to the game 15th in 6A East are 7-12.
PUTNAM CITY WEST 64, ENID 60 (Boys)
PC West got pff to a 5-2 start over the first minutes and change, but the Plainsmen took a 6-5 lead with a 4-0 run over the next two minutes.
PC West held an 18-15 lead at the end of the first.
With a 25-19 lead, PC West looked ready to slide into the locker room with a lead, but the Plainsmen had other intentions.
Reeling off a 12-0 run over the final four minutes, Enid took a 31-25 lead into the locket room.
“I wish it had been a 20-0 run because we needed those extra points,” said Enid coach Jonathan Reed. “We started playing some really good basketball. We are starting to figure some things out, who our team is and who we can count on . We played very good basketball for three quarters.”
The Plainsmen continued that run into the second hafl, eventually stretching it to a 22-3 run with four minutes left in the third to lead 41-29. That was the largest lead Enid would have though.
PC West crawled back into the lead early in the fourth, 51-50 and the two teams had a defensive donnybrook from there, exchanging the lead and not letting the other gain any ground.
It wasn’t until the final :50 seconds that PC West took the lead for good, 62-60 before scoring a final basket in the last 25 seconds to seal the win.
“Our guys are young and the ones who aren’t as young, didn’t get a lot of varsity experience last year,” Reed said. “We are just having growing pains and learning late game situations and how to close games.”
Reed said the only cure for that is more experience.
“We need to keep encouraging our guys,” he said. “We need to keep playing53.3% of the Plainsmen’s offensive output hard no matter what happens.”
Zyire Allen and Tre Davis led the Plainsmen with 16 points each. The duo combined for 53.3% of the Plainsmen’s offensive output.
Davis was also 4-4 from the free throw line as Enid made 10-11 from the charity stripe, accounting for 16.6% of Enid’s offense.
The Plainsmen are 10-10 and came into the contest 14 in 6A East.
The Pacers and Plainsmen play at Putnam City North next Tuesday.
