Cam Mathis (20) and Taye Sullivan (13) combined for 33 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Enid boys, who fell to Putnam City West, 89-49 at the Patriots gym Tuesday.
The Patriots raced off to a 22-13 first quarter lead and continue to build on it, leading 46-24 at halftime and 70-41 after three periods.
Mathis and Sullivan’s scoring totals could be a little misleading, EHS coach Curtis Foster said.
“In the first five minutes of a game, Cam and Taye need to shoot the ball well for us,” Foster said. “We had a few looks early that didn’t fall and that was the ballgame. We had to fight to catch up and that made it a difficult game for us.”
The Patriots, Foster said, did play well.
“It was their homecoming and they were fired up,” Foster said. “They were a little bit deeper and played a good game and a tough game.”
The Plainsmen sometimes lacked energy, Foster said. They were able to run their transition game in spurts.
The loss dropped the Plainsmen to 6-13 going into Thursday night’s game at Choctaw.
“It’s not going to get any easier, Foster said. “They are wanting revenge for us beating them here. We got to take it one step at a time and try to get ready for the playoffs.”
PUTNAM CITY WEST 84, ENID 20 (G)
The Lady Patriots used a 28-5 second quarter run to take control in an 84-20 win over the Pacers in the girls game.
Mary Angel Jibbwa led the Pacers with seven points on two 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. EHS dropped to 1-18 with the loss.
Shamar Bert and Caya Smith led the Lady Patriots with 18 while Kierra Brown and Jazzlin Brown had 11.
Enid trailed only 12-5, before foul problems would plague the Pacers. EHS was without Krya Criss, which coach Nina Gregory said created a “big hole” in rebounding.
“Once we got in foul trouble, we went into a slump and it was hard to come back,” Gregory said. “The kids played hard, but it was a rough game. I would say that a few of them did box out well.”
Gregory hopes to have Criss back for Thursday’s game at Choctaw.
