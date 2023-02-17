The Pacers and Plainsmen wrapped up the regular season slate Friday at the EHS Gym with a sweep of Putnam City. The Pacers won, 63-54, while the Plainsmen won, 56-47.
Kirya Mack’s 27 points led the way for the Pacers as the team completed its first regular season under new coach William Milton at 8-15.
“8-15 on the season isn’t bad,” Milton said of his first regular season. “This is a good year to start with this kind of foundation to build on moving forward.”
The game didn’t start the way the Pacers would have hoped though, as they couldn’t find the net over the first 2:40 until Mack scored the first of her eight straight points to help the Pacers claw back at Putnam City’s lead. At the end of the quarter, Putnam City led, 14-10.
Enid tied the game with a 4-0 run over the first minute of the second and extended that run to 13-0 to begin the quarter, taking a 23-14 lead midway through the quarter.
Despite a run by Putnam, Enid took a 29-24 lead into the locker at halftime.
That lead wouldn’t leave the Pacers’ grasp, as Enid outscored Putnam 17-9 in the third quarter.
There was some doubt to the win, though as Putnam City closed the gap to 60-53 with 50 seconds left, but a three by MaryAngel Jibbwa closed out the game.
Jibbwa’s 14 points, combined with Mack’s 27 accounted for 70% of the Pacers’ offense in the win.
“We really just need to narrow down and get the ball inside first and then working ourselves outside,” Milton said. “Putnam opened the floor up for our guards to drive and kick.”
Enid 57,
Putnam City 47 (Boys)
The Plainsmen wen ton a 5-0 run to start the game and that became a trend.
Every quarter after opened with the Plainsmen on a 5-0 run.
The Enid defense didn’t allow Putnam to put points on the board for over three and a half minutes to open the game.
Despite the hot start, Enid only had a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored 11 each in the second and Enid carried that one-point lead to the halftime break, leading, 20-19.
It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Plainsmen really opened the lead, ourscorign Putnam 12-9 in the quarter.
Despite the wire-to-wire win, the Plainsmen’s lead was at risk late, with Putnam closing the lead to as few as eight points late as Enid missed a series of five free throws to allow Putnam City to make a run.
“We didn’t play extremely well tonight,” said coach Jonathan Reed. “We did enough to get the win and finally closed out a game. It could have been a bigger spread but we missed free throws at the end.”
Zyire Allen led the Plainsmen with 18 points. He and Tre Davis combined for 39 in the win.
Both Enid teams travel to Bixby for the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.
