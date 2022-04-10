Enid swept a trio of awards from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Enid Public Schools Athletic Director Billy Tipps was named the Region 1 athletic director of the year, while softball coach Chris Jensen and swimming coach Lyndsey Watts were named coaches of the year.
“I’m thankful for the people around me that do a great job, our coaches and other athletic staff,” Tipps said. Everybody in Enid is so supportive of us, along with the administration. The awards show that the support is going in the right direction. Honestly, its more about the direction the program is going in, rather than me as an AD.”
“It’s awesome, everybody loves to be recognized,” Tipps said. “It’s a recognition of an entire department that is working hard to improve every aspect. It also shows the determination of the kids who buy into what our athletic department is doing. None of it is possible without good kids.”
Watts’ swimming team had three state champions this season, along with a plethora of placers in the state tournament.
“Lyndsey and her program are very deserving,” Tipps said. “Her and her kids have created a good culture.”
Jensen has his slow pitch softball team at 12-6, in the middle of the hunt to host in the playoffs.
“Jensen and the softball coaches have taken a program and built a culture,” Tipps said.
“It’s a nice honor,” Jensen said. “I’m blessed with two great assistant coaches and players who are willing to put the work in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.