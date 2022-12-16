After splitting the first day of games at the Enid Holiday Classic, Enid swept action Friday. The Pacers defeated Tulsa NOAG, 50-45, while the Plainsmen went to overtime, defeating Hoops for Christ, 52-48.
The girls were up first after losing to Stillwater on Thursday.
The Pacers jumped out to a quick start, going on an 8-2 run over the first 3:30. NOAH closed in towards the end of the quarter, but Enid maintained a 9-7 lead.
NOAH took its first lead of the night off a 6-2 run to open the second, but once Enid got back in the groove, it was all Pacers as Enid appeared to be firing on all cylinders, leading 26-21 at the half.
Kiara Morris' 11 second quarter points helped spark the Pacers run towards the ha;f.
A 6-2 run to start the third quarter helped Enid establish a 10-point, 41-31 lead at the end of the third, but NOAH mounted a charge, opening the fourth on a 10-2 run to claw back within two points.
"In pregame, I emphasized staying poised, yet not losing our aggressive style," said Pacers head coach William Milton. "We just need to execute possession to possession on offense."
Enid used a 7-3 run in the last 4:00 to hold on.
Morris led the team with 15 points, but only made two of her seven free throws. Kirya Mack had 13 points and made five of her 10 free throws.
Taylor Woods was 2-2 from the charity stripe. The Pacers, 2-4 will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
ENID 53, HOOPS FOR CHRIST 48
In a win with only nine turnovers, Plainsmen head coach Jonathan Reed was less than pleased.
"We didn't play well today," he said. "It was all around one of our worst performances. The positive was te turnovers, but we gave up too many points so we won't be in the championship game."
Enid plays Tulsa Will Rogers at 2:30 on Saturday.
Just like the Pacers, the Plainsmen came out on a run, pulling ahead 8-4 over the first three minutes, before HFC tied it at 11. The Warriors ended the first quarter on a 5-3 run after tying the game, leading 16-13 after eight minutes.
Enid failed to get open shots int he second, but the Plainsmen were aggressive ont he boards all night, grabbing 33 rebounds and stealing the ball 10 times.
HFC held a 26-19 lead at the half.
Enid didn't regain the lead until the third quarter, pulling ahead, 32-29, but HFC came back to tie the game at 44 all as regulation ended.
The Plainsmen, however did not make a single field goal in overtime.
Jonathan Reed made three of six free throws in overtime, while Ayden Iverson made both of his in extra time.
Tre Davis, who led the team in scoring with 12, made three of his four free throws in the extra four minutes.
The Plainsmen are now 4-2. "A win is a win," Reed said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.