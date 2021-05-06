Edmond –– The Plainsmen survived the first day of the regional tournament on Wednesday after falling to Jenks 8-3, and bouncing back to run-rule Muskogee 13-0 in the second game.
Enid fell behind early after giving up too many walks that allowed the Trojans to load the bases up in the first inning. The Plainsmen were able to make it out of the first with just one run given up, but Jenks responded with a four-run second and three-run fourth inning to break the game open for the Trojans.
Giving up too many walks has been a problem for the Plainsmen’s pitching staff this season and Wednesday it became a problem again.
“It showed up today, we walked too many guys and gave up too many opportunities,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said after the game.
Both teams landed seven hits in the game and neither side had an error but the Plainsmen were unable to turn those hits into the runs they needed to crawl back into the game.
Gore said that the team’s inexperience showed on Wednesday, but hopes that the team will settle in for Thursday’s game.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of playoff experience on this team and to get those first two games out of the way … I think tomorrow we should be more relaxed.”
In the second game, the Plainsmen’s offense jumped out on the board early for a six-run first inning followed by three-run second and third innings. Enid’s Kade Goeke was two-for-two against Muskogee with an RBI and Aydan Voitik was two-for-two with two RBI.
Jacob Kennedy was 1-1 with three RBI.
“Anytime you win a playoff game, no matter who it is, you feel good about it and we’ll live to see another day,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen were able to rest their starters after jumping out to a big lead in the second inning. Enid has yet to pitch Blake Priest in the regional tournament which means he will be available for the team’s rematch with Jenks on Thursday.
“We’re still alive, that’s the main thing,” Gore said. “We have enough pitching to still do this, we’ve just got to win one game at a time. Tomorrow we just have to lock in and win two ballgames and I think this club is capable of doing that.”
If Enid wins it will move on and play Edmond Memorial in Edmond in the championship game on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. If Enid wins that game, it will face Edmond Memorial again on Friday at 4 p.m.
The Plainsmen and Trojans will play in Edmond on Thursday at 1 p.m.
