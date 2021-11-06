BROKEN ARROW Okla. — Enid suffered its biggest loss of the year on Friday, 55-7, in the season finale against Broken Arrow to finish 3-7 overall on the year.
The Tigers’ first play from scrimmage came on a 34-yard touchdown run by Maurion Horn. It would prove to be sign of things to come as the senior tailback rushed for 229 yards on 13 carries. Broken Arrow’s 543 yards were the most the Plainsmen’s defense has given up all season, including 379 yards on the ground.
The first quarter appeared to be on a similar trajectory to Enid’s previous game against Edmond Santa Fe, in which it went down 17-0 before battling back to within striking distance late in the game.
After falling behind 17-0 against the Tigers, Enid’s offense methodically marched down the field behind the arm of Bennett Percival, who completed passes of 28, 11 and 20 yards to put the Plainsmen inside the redzone. Several plays later, Percival hit Tykie Andrews on a back-shoulder throw in the corner of the endzone to bring Enid back within two scores.
On the ensuing kickoff, Broken Arrow’s return man made it near mid-field and then fumbled it. Jaylon Franklin scooped up the loose ball and carried it the remaining 50 yards into the endzone.
“That was a tough one, it was unfortunate,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “You wish you could have plays like that come back, but it’s just unfortunate it didn’t go our way.”
The Plainsmen’s offense made it back inside the Tigers’ redzone one more time, before the half was over, but turned the ball over on downs. After carrying a 31-7 lead into halftime, Broken Arrow scored on three of its four possessions in the second half, punctuated by a 15-yard fumble returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Enid finished with 245 yards, with 150 of those yards coming through the air. Percival completed 16 of his 30 attempts in the game, with a touchdown and no interceptions.
“For a sophomore I thought he had an incredible year,” Woods said about his quarterback. “He had a year that he can be proud of. Unfortunately from a depth standpoint, we’ve got to devleop our younger guys and they’ve got to be able to play early — our numbers dictate that.
“For a young guy to come in and execute the way that he did, I know there were some mistakes and some things that we want to be better at, but overall, he really did well considering the competition and what we were expecting of him,” Woods said.
Luke Rauh rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries in the game. Tykie Andrews was Enid’s leading receiver with eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. In his first game back from injury, Brock Slater had a pair of big plays for the Plainsmen on both sides of the ball — first on a touchdown-saving tackle that resulted in a field goal for the Tigers, and then again on a 15-yard catch for a first down.
“It’s good to have everybody healthy,” Woods said. “Unfortunately we were kind of banged up and he was a guy that we were able to get back. When he gets healthy he can really make plays.
The Plainsmen will have a lot of playmakers returning next season, but will graduate 10 seniors. The defensive side of the ball was particularly senior-heavy including Donovan Rieman, Quentin Dority Jr. Alex Macias and Romello Washington. Offensive lineman Kyron Criss and Aiden Crawford will also be leaving the Plainsmen with a hole to fill up front.
Woods said that he can see obvious improvement from his program this season, but that he wants to see that improvement start to translate into wins.
“We made strides at being competitive at 6A-1,” Woods said. “We haven’t been here before. I wanted us to be more than that, I wanted us to be able to be .500 and be a playoff team. I thought we were good enough to do that, but the reality is that we had four or five close games that we had one thing or another not go our way and we’ve got to learn how to win as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.