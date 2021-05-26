The Plainsmen will wrap up spring practice on Thursday with their annual Spring Game at D. Bruce Selby Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
The Spring Game will mark the last of their 10 spring practices, as the team looks forward to the summer. Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said that the game will have the feel of a scrimmage as the team doesn’t have enough players to stage an actual game.
Still, the Spring Game serves as another opportunity for Woods to work with his team before summer workouts start in June.
“Having an opportunity to have the guys in pads, and having an opportunity to kind of throw the football a little bit, and play some ball is always good,” Woods said.
During the 2020 season, Enid was able to improve on an 0-10 record from the season before, finishing 3-7 overall.
Woods said now he’s trying to get his team ready to take “the next step.”
“What that looks like for me is above .500.” Woods said. “I think that’s the next step for us. It’s going to take a lot of commitment and guys making plays, but I feel good about where the team’s at right now.”
The team lost several key seniors from last season including Johnny Villa, John White, C.J. Adams, Sean Graves, Maddux Mayberry and J.J. Wheeler.
They also lost their starting quarterback, Blake Priest. Sophomore Bennett Percival will take over in his place.
Woods said he’s seen a lot of positives from the six-foot-three, 170-pound sophomore.
“He can put the ball just about anywhere that he needs to put it, very accurate with the football,” Woods said. “We’ve just got to give him some experience, so that’s kind of where we’re at at Enid. The numbers are where whenever you replace a guy, it’s probably going to be a guy that can play.”
The team will be attending a team camp at Bixby from June 2-4, and will begin summer workouts starting next week.
