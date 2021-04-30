The Plainsmen closed out their regular season with a 2-0 win over Sapulpa at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on senior night Thursday.
Enid got on the board in the 21st minute on a penalty kick from forward Luis Mendoza. The goal gives Mendzoa a team-leading 13 goals in just 13 games this season.
Enid head coach Craig Liddell had high praise for his forward following the game.
“He’s dynamic, he looks to link up, he’s selfless and he brings other people into the play.” Liddell said. “He has that trust that other guys can join the attack and build the attack further and then he reaps the rewards, because he’s ripped defenses apart, and as the ball comes in the middle he finishes.”
Enid almost got another goal seven minutes later on what Liddell called “a beautiful shot” by Armando Vega. Vega took a shot that looped across the goal before hitting the post and bounced out away from the goal.
The Plainsmen carried a 1-0 lead into halftime but Liddell stayed on his team during the break not to let up.
“With a team like that … they play hard and they hang around,” Liddell said. “So we knew we’d have to get one more goal and we did exactly that.”
Giovany Lupercio answered the call with a header in the second half on a corner kick from Jared Vega. The game was the team’s ninth shutout of the season and Enid allowed just two goals against them through all of district play this season.
The team will prepare to host the playoffs on Tuesday after securing at least the No. 2 seed so far. No. 1 Stillwater holds a tiebreaker over the Plainsmen but a loss to Sapulpa on Friday could bump them down and hand Enid the top spot.
“It’s big,” Liddell said of the home field advantage. “We’ve always had good crowds here and I think everyone’s getting excited here. Everyone loves a winner and the people are getting into it because they can see our style and how we play and how we look to control games.”
The Pacers dropped their fourth-straight with a 2-0 loss to Sapulpa on senior night.
Both teams played a competitive game for the last 60 minutes of the game, but the Pacers struggled getting out of the gate. The Pacers had several good looks at goal after giving up two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game.
“It was solid and competitive and that’s a playoff team so we’re just disappointed it’s not us,” Liddell said. “A couple of results the other way along the way over the season and we could’ve been in the mix for the playoffs.”
The Pacers season started off strong with four wins in their first six games, but followed that up with just two wins in their final six games.
The Pacers ended up playing in three games that went to extra time and lost all three of them. Liddell said that he’s proud of the way his team battled during this season, and that they were a couple bad results away from having a really good season.
“Lot of life lessons in there,” Liddell said about the season. “And maybe not quite as many wins as we’d like to, a couple wins flipped the other direction and we’d be calling it a great season.”
The Pacers finish the season 6-9.
