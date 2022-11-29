New eras began at Enid Tuesday night, when the Pacers and Plainsmen tipped off its hoops season. The Plainsmen came away victorious, 55-40, but the Pacers fell to the Lady Bombers, 59-33.
The Pacers, being coached by former NOC Enid assistant William Milton, struggled with the Lady Bombers’ size and aggressiveness in the loss.
Freshman Taylor Woods started for the Pacers and scored five points and made one of her four free throws.
Kiara Morris scored the first points of the season for the Pacers 1:30 into the contest, but Midwest city was already ahead, 4-2.
That was the closest the Pacers would get to Midwest City, as the Lady Bombers took a 35-11 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Pacers did start to fall into a groove as the game progresses, scoring 22 points in the second half, including a 14-point fourth quarter.
By then, it was all but over, however.
Midwest City rebounded aggressively and got out on the fast break for most of its points, but the three-ball was also working for the Lady Bombers.
“I feel we definitely didn’t match their intensity the first half,” Milton said. “We played timid and afraid to make mistakes so much that mistakes happened repeatedly. But we got shots and to the free throw line, just didn’t convert to diminish the deficit.”
The Pacers were outscored, 19-6 in the first quarter and 16-5 in the second before coming together in the second half.
“The second half we came out and matched or exceeded their intensity, executed our offense better,” Milton said. “It looked like a totally different team on the floor. Man, it comes down to making open shots and making better decisions and doing the little detailed intangible things and the outcome perhaps could be a whole different outcome game to game.”
The Pacers were 8-17 from the free throw line, with Kirya Mack making the brunt of the Pacers free throws, making seven of her eight attempts.
Mack led the team with 11 points, the only Pacer in double digits.
Woods and MaryAngel Jibbwa both scored five. Morris scored four, Jasia Malolo and Ashlei Williams each scored two.
ENID 55,
MIDWEST CITY 40
Jonathan Reed’s Plainsmen came out hot against the Bombers, going on a 5-1 run early, but Midwest City quickly turned that around with an 8-0 run to pull ahead 9-5.
After each scoring 11 points in the first quarter, the Plainsmen held a two-point lead, 24-22 at the half.
That lead ballooned in the third quarter,
Enid outscored the Bombers, 12-2 in the quarter, propelled by six points by El Reno transfer Tre Davis and four points by Jaron Porter. A tough, suffocating defense also helped the Plainsmen keep Midwest City at bay.
“That’s going to be our style,” Reed said. “It’s going to be tough defense. We came out of the half and talked about tightening up on defense. I saw what they were doing in the first half and wanted to make sure everything was tight.”
Midwest City mounted a comeback in the fourth, but a four-point quarter by Ayden Iverson and 10 more from Davis helped seals the win to go 1-0.
“They had very good guard play, but our strength is our inside out game and I think that benefitted us today,” Reed said.
“For opening night, it was a perfect finish for us,” Reed said. “To finish and win by double digits, it’s always good to win.”
Davis led the way with 22 points and made two of three free throws. Iverson finished with nine and also made two of three free throws. Brandon Sears had six for Enid and was one of two from the charity stripe.
“Tre is amazing,” Reed said. “He is a hardworking kid on and off the court and is very coachable, which is something I can say with all of our guys. Everyone that hit the floor was very coachable.”
Both teams play Ponca City at home on Friday.
