Enid began the homestretch before the winter break with the first of three days at the Enid Holiday Classic basketball tournament. Both the Pacers and Plainsmen opened on Thursday against Stillwater at Enid High. The girls lost, 61-54, while the boys defeated the Pioneers, 68-58
Stillwater opened on an 11-1 run over the first three and a half minutes of action. The Pacers responded with a 9-4 run to finish the quarter, trailing 15-10 after the first.
Kirya Mack led the team in the first with nine points, all but one of the Pacers total after the first eight minutes. Mack finished with 20 on the night, the only Pacer to score in double digits.
Stillwater pulled away a little more at halftime, leading 29-22. Stillwater opened the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 10 point lead, but Enid pulled it back under double digits thanks to Stillwater's aggressiveness allowing Enid to get to the free throw line.
The Pacers let the game slip in the third quarter, falling behind 50-37 heading into the fourth. Enid fought back to get within 10 points late after digging a hole.
"If we get ourselves into a big hole it's hard to crawl out, but I'm pleased with our poise," said Enid coach William Milton. "We were too aggressive. It comes down to making free throws."
During a late timeout, Milton told his team that they weren't out of the game after seeing his team come off the floor.
"I'm a reader of body language," he said. "We looked defeated, but we still had another quarter to play. Sometimes they need a reminder and affirmation that it's not over til the last whistle. We are going into every game like its a one-and-done so it changes our mentality."
One of the major stories of the night was the free throw line for Enid.
The Pacers were a combined 12-26 from the charity stripe for a 46.1% average on the night. It didn't help that the Pacers turned the ball over 30 times.
Coach William Milton believes had the Pacers made a few more free throws and cut the turnovers down a little, the result may have been different.
"Hands down we win," Milton said.
Mack's 20 lead the team while Taylor Woods led with 13 rebounds. She also had eight points.
ENID 68, STILLWATER 58
The Plainsmen came back after trailing for the first 25 minutes of the game.
Speaking of minutes, that's how long Stillwater held the ball on the game's opening possession, 1:05 before shooting a single shot. Plainsmen coach Jonathan Reed thinks it might be time for a shot clock.
"I think it should have happened a long time ago," he said. "I have to preach to our guys to keep their composure and stay disciplined. When teams hold the ball like that, you can almost fall asleep."
One of the big moments in the game came about a minute into the fourth quarter when Enid took its first lead off a Zauire Allen three-pointer. Allen finished with six points on the night and made three of his four free throws.
"Our guys did a great job of keeping their composure," Reed said. "I was constantly changing things to see when it would click and it finally did and we never looked back from there."
Three Plainsmen scored in double digits — John Smith with 10, Jaryn Porter with 12 and Tre Davis with a team-high 17.
"I think Jaryn Porter had one of his best games I've seen him play," Reed said. "I told him if he keep his composure and keeps his head and uses his skill set, I think he can be great."
The Plainsmen made 15 of 20 free throws, good for 75%.
The Pacers, 1-4 will play Tulsa NOAH at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by the Plainsmen, 3-2 playing Hoops for Christ at 6:30.
