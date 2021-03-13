The Enid Plainsmen went 1-1 in their games against Sallisaw and Owasso at the Rams Festival in Owasso on Friday.
In its second game, the Plainsmen took undefeated Owasso to nine innings with some solid pitching from Tyler Holland and Jake Kennedy. The Plainsmen stumbled early, allowing two runs in the first inning. The first came off the bat of Owasso’s Jett Tucker who landed a double, bringing in Brody Green for the Rams’ first run.
Then, Owasso’s Mason Pennington drove in Tucker later in the inning to give the Rams a 2-0 advantage.
“Owasso’s as good as anybody in the state in any class,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said following the game. “I thought our kids played really hard all night long.”
The Plainsmen were able to hold Owasso scoreless for the next two innings with some solid pitching from Holland. The Rams were able to extend their lead to 3-0 on an error.
Enid got its first run the following inning when Aydan Voitik scored on a passed ball. But just as the Plainsmen were starting to get their footing on offense, the game was delayed due to lightning in the middle of the fifth.
The delay forced Gore to switch pitchers from Holland to Jake Kennedy. Holland’s night ended after allowing three hits and two earned runs to go along with five strikeouts in four innings pitched.
“We changed pitchers because of the delay and Jake Kennedy came in ... Tyler Holland threw well ... we threw well and we hit some balls on the screws there the last couple innings, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Gore said.
Kennedy would hold Owasso scoreless until the second extra inning. Enid’s offense came alive in the seventh inning where they scored two of their three runs. The first came when Dallas Goodpasture was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Maddux Mayberry to score.
In the next at bat, Kennedy grounded out to a fielder’s choice, which let Voitik score the tying run.
Enid was held scoreless through the two extra innings but was threatening in the ninth with Reece Slater on second with two outs but batted into a fielder’s choice.
Owasso would score later that inning on a sacrifice fly ball from Brennan Phillips, which allowed Green to score from third.
“I wish we could’ve scored one more run than the other bunch but our kids sure played hard,” Gore said.
Enid downs Sallisaw
Enid took care of Sallisaw in the first game, an 11-0 win pitched by Dallas Goodpasture and Bennett Percival, with the former picking up the win.
Goodpasture threw four innings and allowed just one hit. In the fifth inning Gore brought in Percival, who struck out his first three batters.
“We played really good defense in that game and we hit the ball well,” Gore said.
Garrett Shull and Garrett Brooks both had two hits. The Plainsmen (2-5) needed a win to get back on track after dropping back-to-back games against Edmond Memorial earlier in the week.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Gore said. “And I think it kind of carried over into that next game. Hopefully we’re gaining a little bit of confidence. We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players and it’s gonna take a little while to get everything going. I think we took some good steps today.”
The Plainsmen will have another game on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Edmond Santa Fe.
