Enid’s softball team will be kicking off its preseason on Tuesday and Wednesday with a preseason tournament at Pacer Field.

On Tuesday, the Pacers will play at 10 a.m. against Kremlin-Hillsdale and Blackwell at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Pacers will host Laverne at 12:45 p.m. and Pond Creek-Hunter at 2 p.m.

Pioneer also will play host to Hennessey, Kingfisher, Fairview and others Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be another site all three days at Chisholm with the Longhorns, Garber, Timberlake and Covington-Douglas, among others.

Kremlin-Hillsdale, Ringwood and Enid’s JV team also will be playing at Pacer Field.

