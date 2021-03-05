{p class=”p1”}Enid soccer will host Lawton Ike for their season opener on Friday{p class=”p1”}The Plainsmen and Pacers are ready to take the field again after a nearly year-long break since their last official game.{p class=”p1”}“To come home on a Friday night in Selby Stadium, a little bit of Scottish weather predicted, and we’re in front of our home crowd…we’re absolutely buzzing,” Enid head coach Craig Liddell said, “These kids have worked so hard through the summer and stayed flexible dealing with school going virtual and ‘snowmageddon’. These guys have kept bouncing back.”{p class=”p1”}Despite the time off, Liddell says he’s noticed a sort of identity building within this year’s squad.{p class=”p2”}“I think that the bottom of the team mantra is being selfless and the brand of soccer we try to play is sharing the ball,” Liddell said, “In the final third we try and flow and share the ball and enjoy the game. They’re really built, the keeper puts it down at his feet and we’re looking to build through the whole team. From the back and from the midfield and then from the final third. We created quite a few chances the other night against a good team and I think as we find our feet we’ll do more and more of that.”{p class=”p1”}The game will also be Military Appreciation Night. Liddell says that attendance is always free for those in the military but that they plan to continue their annual tradition of recognizing active and former military during the game.{p class=”p1”}“We’ve usually had multiple military families (on the team) so that kind of started things and we just wanted to show our appreciation for those who give us our freedoms and let us play high school athletics.” Liddell said.{p class=”p1”}The games will begin with the junior varsity boys squad starting at 4 p.m., followed by the girls varsity at 5:30 and boys varsity at 7:30.
Enid soccer to host Lawton Ike for season opener
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Masri is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Tarik? Send an email to tmasri@enidnews.com.
React to this story:
Trending Video
Tarik Masri
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ENID - The services for Katherine Norman, 69-year-old Enid resident, are currently pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
HUNTER - The Mass of Christian burial for Nena Dupus, 63-year-old Hunter resident, is 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, in St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
June 12, 1959 - March 2, 2021 Carla Annette Maddox, 61, died March 2, 2021, in Bethany, OK. She is survived by her daughters, Grace and Jamie. Private services will be Saturday, March 6, 3:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. To leave condolences, go to www.mercer-adams.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Air Force relieves Danielson as wing commander at Vance
- NOC cleared to resume classes after emailed threat
- Sale of downtown hotel imminent following city agreement transfer
- Police arrest man after 2nd pursuit this week
- Concerns about Danielson raised in 'last 30 days'
- Grant County man convicted of 6 child sex charges
- UPDATED: Woodward community mourns loss of 6 in fire
- Enid resident 1 of 59 COVID-related deaths reported by OSDH Saturday
- Ringwood man pleads guilty in baby's death
- 2 in custody after leading police in pursuit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.