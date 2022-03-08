Enid’s soccer teams — riding the momentum of sweeping rival Ponca City Friday — hit the road for the first time when they visit Piedmont for a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader.
All four teams are 2-0.
Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada and Pacers coach Tim Lavoie expect their teams to handle the road pressure well.
“Our kids are young and hungry,” Cabada said. “They don’t know any better that there’s supposed to be some pressure on them. They just show up and play. That’s the beauty of it. They flow off each other. They believe in each other and go out there effortlessly and get it done.”
Lavoie said the Pacers will “keep things as normal as possible … most of our game focus will be what we can do as a group and improve on our performance.”
Both coaches agree cold temperatures will not affect their teams from past training with former coach Craig Liddell, a native of Scotland.
“We train and work in winter, whether it’s rain, sleet or snow,” Lavoie said.
“To us, 30s and 40s feel like 50s and 60s,” Cabada said. “We’re excited to play.”
The Pacers are coming off a 1-0 win over Ponca City — the first time EHS has captured the 412 traveling trophy from the Lady Wildcats. Baylee Ross has scored three goals this season for the Pacers, while Adamaris Casillas has two and freshmen Laynie Gray and Ava Burnett had one apiece.
“Baylee is playing great,” Lavoie said.
Goaltender Ariana Harris has not allowed a goal yet.
“It put the kids in a great mood into the weekend for recovery,” Lavoie said. “We’re hoping to carry over the momentum into tomorrow’s (Tuesday) game.”
Piedmont has wins over Noble, 4-3 and Choctaw, 11-1. They shut out the Pacers, 3-0 last season.
“They are a solid program,” Lavoie said. “It will be a great test as we work toward the district play this month.”
The Plainsmen beat Ponca City, 7-2 behind three goals by Geovany Lupercio, who has five for the season. Miguel Chavez, Pablo Vargas, James Cabada and Oswaldo Herrera also scored.
“We’re seeing improvement,” said coach Cabada. “We responded well and controlled the match. We were able to tweak some things and we were able to expose some of their weaknesses. We had great support from the crowd.”
Piedmont has 1-0 wins over Noble and Choctaw. They lost to Enid, 4-1 last season.
“We know what to expect from playing them in the past,” coach Cabada said. “They are a big, fast, physical team that plays well together. We’re expecting a dogfight.”
Piedmont, he said, is similar to Norman, whom EHS scrimmaged in the preseason.
“We’re prepared to hit the road to show what we got,” he said.
The Pacers and Plainsmen will host Santa Fe South Thursday night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
