Enid opened the District 6A-3 soccer season by sweeping Sand Springs Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on homecoming night.
The Pacers behind two goals from Ava Burnett and one apiece by Baylee Ross and Cassidy Fitzgerald avenged last year’s 6-0 loss to the Lady Sandites, 4-3.
The Plainsmen defense shut down the Sandites, 2-1. Sand Springs’ lone goal came on a penalty kick. David Smith and Felipe Gomez scored goals for EHS.
It was the fourth straight win for the Pacers, who are now 6-2 overall and the third straight for the Plainsmen, who are 6-3. Enid will visit district rival Union Tuesday.
Burnett broke a 3-3 tie by scoring on a penalty kick from the 25-yard line.
“I didn’t think about it that much,’’ she said. “I just took it. When they tied it, we were talking positive instead of talking down and got it on. I think we were mentally tougher.’’
“Ava is not usually one of our penalty kickers, but she might become one,’’ said a happy Pacers coach Tim Lavoie.
Fitzgerald and Ross had given Enid a 2-0 lead with goals with 32:47 and 23:36 left in the first half. Sand Springs’ Alyssa Cunningham answered those with goals from the 25 and 37-yard lines with 19:34 and 14:57 remaining in the half.
Burnett, with an assist from homecoming queen Fitzgerald, made it 3-2 with 6:18 remaining in the half.
Fitzgerald now has six assists on the season.
“Cassidy has a new role for us,’’ Lavoie said. “She has become a goal facilitator for us.’’
The Plainsmen were able to dominant time of possession in the boys game. The Sandites had only three shots on goal for the game. Nick Roberts scored Sand Springs’ goal on a penalty kick from the two-yard line with 20:18 remaining in the game.
Roberts was fouled on his way to the goal. He made a kick from the two-yard line. The Sandites would not have another serious threat.
Smith had opened the scoring with 29:51 left in the first half. Gomez scored with 36:04 remaining in the second half.
“It was a great effort,’’ said EHS coach Jorge Cabada. ”We dominated the time of possession and limited their shots. We recovered well after they scored. I am very pleased with the way we played. We are getting more and more confidence in our new system.’’
Midfielder Sebastian Casillas, who left the game with an injury, should be back for the Union game, Cabada said.
Junior forward Oswaldo Herrera, who has missed the last four games with an injury, saw some action in a reserve role.
Raymond Gonzalez was crowned the homecoming king.
The game was delayed about a half-hour because of traffic problems an official had navigating traffic in the Oklahoma City area from a fire.
Enid will play at Tulsa Unionon Tuesday and at Stillwater on Friday.
The next Pacers and Plainsmen home game is April 11 against Choctaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.