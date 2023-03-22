For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s soccer teams will try to bounce back from being swept at Mustang (girls, 3-2, and boys, 3-0) when they host the Enid Invitational at D. Bruce Selby Stadium and Advance Soccer Complex beginning Thursday.
The Pacers, 2-2, will face the winner of the 10:40 a.m. game between Bethany (3-3) and Southmoore (3-2) at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
The other side of the bracket has Clinton (1-3) against Mustang JV at 12:20 p.m. and Choctaw (1-3) and Duncan (0-3) at 2 p.m. The losers play at 7 and the winners at 8:40.
The girls championship will be at 8:40 p.m. Friday. It will be preceded by the third-place game at 7, the fifth-place game at 5:20 p.m. and the seventh-place at 3:40 p.m.
The Enid boys, 2-2, will face Bethany (2-2) at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by Southmoore (1-2) and Duncan (1-0) at 10:40 a.m.
Winners will play at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Losers play at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
Clinton (4-0) faces Choctaw (1-3) at 12:20 p.m. with Putnam City West (4-0) playing Hillsdale (3-1) at 2 p.m. The winners play at 2 p.m. Saturday and the losers at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The boys finals will be at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, preceded by the third place game at 7, the fifth-place game at 5:20 p.m. and the seventh-place game at 3:40 p.m.
There will be 40-minute halves with a five-minute halftime. Games ending in ties will go straight to penalty kicks. If after five rounds, teams are tied, a winner will be determined by sudden death penalty kicks.
