Enid will begin a new era in soccer Tuesday when new head coaches Tim Lavoie (girls) and Jorge Cabada (boys) make their debuts in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader against Muskogee at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
“It feels good,” said Cabada, who was an assistant the last four years. “It’s been a smooth transition. The kids have been great and the school has been great in helping us with what we need.”
“A lot of different emotions are going through me right now,” said Lavoie, who has been involved with the program since 2012. “I’ve seen the evolution of Enid soccer and its growth, and this is the first step into the next chapter.”
The boys return five starters — Raymond Gonzalez, Miguel Chavez, Armando Vega, Geovanny Lupercio and Pablo Vargas from a playoff team that lost to Jenks, 2-1 in extra time a year ago as well as goaltender Oliver Castellanos.
The Plainsmen outscored opponents 17-1 in defending their preseason Oklahoma Big Eight Conference preseason title last weekend. They beat Norman, another playoff team, 3-2 in a scrimmage.
“We have a very dynamic attack which has the potential to be even more dynamic,” Cabada said.”Geovany is a phenomenal talent. He gets us going. Armando is a magician with the ball, he’s a highlight reel. Miguel has moved from winger to attacking midfielder and he has really excelled.”
Freshman David Smith, senior Zach Finnegan and junior Felipe Gomez also have played well in the preseason.
EHS beat Muskogee, 5-0 last season.
“I know this is a game they have circled on their calendar,” Cabada said. “We can’t take it lightly, but we’re going to bring it and we feel confident going into the match.”
The Pacers return four starters from last year’s 6-9 team — senior Jarely Casillas, junior Cassidy Fitzgerald and sophomores Marisa Chavez and Tabitha Miller.
“We’ve got a lot of young talent coming up,” Lavoie said. “We have several freshmen and sophomores competing for playing time, and I’m excited to see how this meshes together.”
The Pacers beat Muskogee, 2-1 last year.
“We know we can do the same thing,” Lavoie said. “We’re going to compete hard, play our game and do what we do best.”
