Enid's soccer teams started off the 2023 varsity season onthe right foot, sweeping Moore at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Friday.
The Pacers won, 5-4, on penalty kicks after being tied, 1-1, after regulation time. The Plainsmen won, 4-2.
The Pacers, led by freshman goal keeper Bree Lamoreaux surrendered a goal in the 30th minute to Moore and trailed, 1-0 at halftime.
The Pacers' goal came on a strike in the 30th minute of the second half by Ava Burnett.
After ending the 80-minute regulation period tied, Enid was also tied after the fist round of penalty kicks, 3-3.
In the first round, Baylee Ross, Myah Hessel and Laynie Gray made their kicks.
Maris Chavez' second-round goal was the winner for the Pacers, now 1-0 on the season.
Lamoreaux's play was key in penalty kicks.
"We told her to pick a side and commit 1005,: said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. "We told her to have confidence, some might find the back of the net, but to save the next one and we would keep trying."
Lavoie had great things to say about his goalkeeper.
"She's been great in the preseason for us," he said. "She is really raw, but you can see the talent she has. We are really excited for where she will go this season."
Plainsmen 4, Moore 2
The Plainsmen got two goal inside the first five minutes of the game, and two in the second half by Oswaldo Herrera to put Moore away.
The Lions had a goal in the seventh minute and then didn't score again until the 80th minute.
Joseph Thompson and Joshua Vega both found the back of the net within 30 seconds in the fifth minute to put Enid up 2-0.
"We knew we could have come out flat due to not being able to have our core group together in the preseason," said Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada. "We understood if we stuck to what we know and what we are capable of, we wouldn't miss a beat."
Oswaldo Herrera scored in the 48th and 57th to put Enid up 4-1 before a late Moore goal. ?Herrera also assisted on Thompson's goal. Herrera was back after a preseason injury.
"I still don't think he is back," Cabada said of Herrera. "Even Oswaldo at 80% is better than most players in the state. I truly do believe that."
both teams will play at Ponca City on Tuesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.