On a wet, rainy Tuesday night, Enid’s soccer teams took center stage on the pitch at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Enid split with Mustang — the girls lost 6-0, but the boys won 6-5 in a shootout.
The girls never got into a rhythm and allowed four goals in the first half, digging the Pacers into a hole early. Karlie Earhart was the goalie for the majority of the half, allowing three goals before being substituted for freshman Ariana Harris.
In the second half, it looked like Enid got into a groove and was able to drive the ball down the pitch, but could not get past Mustang’s defense and score.
“The weather wasn’t ideal, but both teams have to deal with the same conditions,” said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “At the end of day, the ball is round and there are 11 players on the field, you still have to be able to go out and compete.”
Harris performed better in the second half, getting valuable reps early in her career.
“Ariana has done great for us,” Lavoie said. “At the same time, you have to give girls a chance to play and improve.”
“It was a gut-wrenching performance today,” Lavoie added. “We didn’t perform to the level we wanted to but Mustang is a good group. We expected to be able to come out and compete, but some days, it’s not your day.”
The boys traded the lead with Mustang in the first half, but pulled ahead 2-1 on a Miguel Chavez goal with 2:03 left in the half.
Mustang came back and tied it with 1:24 left to send the game to a shootout.
Zach Finnegan, Miguel Chavez, Geovany Lupercio, and Sebastian Casillas scored in the shootout. Luke Taylor was in goal for the shootout, preventing Mustang from forcing a fifth set of shots.
Felipe Gomez got the scoring started early for Enid, scoring 3:02 into the first half.
Both teams will travel to the Stillwater Cup this weekend. The boys open against Southmoore, while the girls face off against Owasso. Both teams will be back home on April 5 against Union.
