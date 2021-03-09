The Plainsmen defeated short-handed Piedmont 4-1 on Tuesday night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Enid (3-0) got off to a slow start against Piedmont’s aggressive offensive attack, which limited the Plainsmen’s ability to play the quick, pass-heavy style they like to play.
Enid head coach Craig Liddell credits Piedmont’s aggressiveness and hustle to their ability to get the Plainsmen off their rhythm in the game.
“It takes time to break teams like that down,” Liddell said after the game. “They brought a real intensity, they were up for it.”
The first score came on a shot from outside the box by Armando Vega. Then before the end of the half, Piedmont was called for a red card and was forced to play a man short the rest of the game.
“Be patient, work the ball and our chances would come. That happened really quick, which is great and then let everyone settle and we were able to work the ball a little bit more,” Liddell said.
The Plainsmen couldn’t make use of their advantage before the end of the half but quickly broke the tie coming out of the break on a goal by Luis Mendoza off an assist from Brandon Garcia.
Enid was able to use its numbers advantage to control the ball and get good looks at the goal but was stifled until the 76th minute. That’s when Jared Vega finished off a cross that snuck behind the goal keeper, giving his team a two-goal cushion.
“We’re happy with the result,” Liddell said, “We scored good goals ... had other good looks at goal, other than giving up the goal ... they scored a beauty and put us on our heels right away.”
Enid would score three of its four goals in the final four minutes of the game and nearly got another when Vega was given a penalty kick with two seconds remaining on the clock. The shot just cleared the right post and the game ended with the Plainsmen holding a three-goal lead.
“When we hit the reset button, it got cleaned up,” Liddell said. “They played very well in the midfield ... kept the composure up front and ended up scoring four good goals. Very happy.”
Pacers suffer first loss
The Enid Pacers (2-1) dropped their first game of the season in a home game against Piedmont on Tuesday night.
The Pacers played the Wildcats close for the first half of the game but were unable to hold them off in the second. Piedmont netted its first goal of the game in the 45th minute and never was able to control the possession the way it did in the first again.
“They wore us down,” Liddell said. “We had a really good first half, we knew we were playing against a strong outfit. They probably controlled a bit more of the possession, but we were certainly dangerous going the other way.”
Both teams were forced to play through a strong wind, but Liddell said he didn’t think it gave either side too big of an advantage.
“The best way to deal with wind in soccer is to get the ball on the ground and make it work,” Liddell said. “When it’s on the ground, it can’t do too much damage. Piedmont girls connected more than we did, and on the flip our boys connected more than they did today.”
While Liddell said he isn’t excited about allowing three goals, he is about the growth that his back line has shown early in this season, particularly Judith Huerta and Jarely Casillas, who are sharing the center of the defense together for the first time.
“They’re growing together,” Liddell said. “Even though we lost three goals, they’ll learn from that and be strong. So proud of that group.”
The Pacers and Plainsmen have a quick turnaround before they travel to Woodward on Thursday for 6 and 8 p.m. games.
