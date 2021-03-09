Enid’s soccer teams will put their undefeated records on the line when they welcome 5A Piedmont to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
The Pacers took care of Lawton Eisenhower on Friday night, 7-0, with four of their goals coming in the second half. On Tuesday, Enid will have a tough task slowing down a Piedmont team that has won its first two games by a combined score of 18-0.
“We were pretty strong in the game (against Lawton Ike),” Enid head coach Craig Liddell said. “However, we’re going to have our hands absolutely full on Tuesday. Piedmont is one of the top teams in 5A. They’re very well-coached, very well-organized and we always have really good battles with them.”
The Pacers are eager for a chance to redeem two consecutive losses to the Wildcats over the last two seasons including last year’s penalty shootout.
But this team will look a little different from last year’s squad.
“We’re a young, not quite as experienced group (as last year),” Liddell said. “We’re going to have to really focus and tune in and kind of play at another level to compete on Tuesday.”
Liddell said that his team is still trying to figure out how good it can be this year after losing several key starters to graduation last season. Liddell said that Tuesday will be a good test for Enid.
“I think we’re going to surprise ourselves, because I think this group is still trying to figure out what their identity is,” he said.
Plainsmen preaching patience
The Plainsmen will be riding the momentum of a five-goal win over Lawton Ike on Friday that included a hat trick from Luis Mendoza. The win avenged Enid’s loss to Lawton Ike last season and put Enid on the right track to start their season with a tough conference schedule coming up.
Still, Liddell said patience and trust in the team’s system will be the key for them moving forward.
“We know we’ll have to be patient again on Tuesday,” Liddell said. “We need more of our ballwork ... more of our control ... wearing them down and creating more opportunities.”
Enid was able to control possession of the ball for the majority of the game through its ability to make quick passes that forced its opponent to work harder on defense. It was able to eventually wear down Lawton Ike and get several good looks at the net late to extend its lead.
That may be more difficult on Tuesday as Piedmont has an athletic and talented roster of its own.
“They’ve got a few kids who are strong players, they’re always athletic,” Liddell said. “They’ve got a young coach who’s been working his socks off and does a great job with them.”
Still, Liddell has a confident group with plenty of experience to boot, and picking up five-goal wins like they did on Friday night will only help.
“If we’re able to play our game and our style of soccer, then I think we can put our stamp on the game and hopefully control it again,” Liddell said.
The games will kick off at 4 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium starting with the JV girls followed by the JV boys. The Pacers kick off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys.
