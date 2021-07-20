COMMERCE, Colo. — Enid soccer players Tabitha Miller and Laynie Gray competed in the 2021 U.S. National Cup Finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, finishing 1-2 in their pool play games with the Oklahoma City South Lakes Cosmos 06.
Miller played for the EHS Pacers in the spring as a freshman and Gray will be a freshman this fall. The Cosmos won their first game against NEFC 06G, 5-1 on Friday, July 16, before falling to the Pacesetter Soccer Club 6-0 and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2-0 on Saturday and Sunday.
Pittsburgh played NEFC to a draw to finish 1-1-1, while the Pacesetter's advanced to the bracket stage with a perfect 3-0 record.
Miller and Gray both also play for the Enid Elite 06 competitive team.
