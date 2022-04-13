Enid’s boys clinched a spot in the 6A soccer playoffs by beating Choctaw, 4-1 Tuesday night.
The Enid girls (5-7 overall and 1-3 district) beat Choctaw, 2-1 to end a three-game losing streak.
The win kept the Plainsmen in a tie with Jenks for the 6A-3 lead at 4-0. It was Enid’s fifth straight win.
“It feels good,” said Enid coach Jorge Cabada about reaching the playoffs for the fourth straight time, “but we have higher expectations. The boys want that first district championship.”
Armando Vega scored twice for the Plainsmen. Miguel Chavez and Oswaldo Herrera also scored.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime with Choctaw’s goal coming off a corner kick.
“We didn’t play to our quality and potential,” Cabada said. “We made some adjustments. We knew this would be a trap game. Choctaw had a good game plan, but we were able to turn it up a notch.”
He credited Vega for being the spark both offensively and defensively.
Vega had two goals in the second half. He scored unassisted from 20 yards and had another from outside the box.
“He was dynamic as he could have been,” Cabada said. “He had some beautiful shots.”
Chavez scored from 20 yards out — “an absolute banger under the crossbar with a good pace behind it.” Vega assisted Herrera’s goal with a “phenomenal pass.”
Oliver Castellanos and Luke Taylor were in goal for the Plainsmen. Taylor shut out the Yellowjackets in the second half.
ENID 2, CHOCTAW 1 (G)
Ava Burnett and Baylee Ross both scored first half goals for the Pacers — Burnett with 15 minutes remaining and Ross with just under a minute left.
“We started off flat, but after that first goal, we were able to work the ball and create scoring opportunities,” said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “We could have had a lot more goals, but we’re ecstatic with the win. The girls played well and they have worked hard. I think our improvement could be seen on the playing field. It’s nice to have that monkey off our back.”
Senior Anne Le was credited with three saves in goal. Choctaw scored in the second half.
“Anne (subbing for injured Ariana Harris) had a super attitude,” Lavoie said. “She told me, ‘Coach, I can step up,’ and she did. We can move forward with a few things now.”
The EHS soccer teams will host Putnam City in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. It will be youth soccer night. All youth players will be admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.