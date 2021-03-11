The Enid soccer teams will take on Woodward on Thursday starting at 3:30 with the JV girls and immediately followed by the JV boys. The Pacers varsity team will play at 6 p.m. followed by the Plainsmen at 8 p.m.
The Plainsmen improved to 3-0 after their win against 5A Piedmont (1-1) on Tuesday. The Plainsmen made quick work of their first three opponents, winning by a combined score of 12-1.
On Tuesday, Enid found themselves down a goal midway through the first half but was able to answer quickly on a shot by Armando Vega in the 25th minute. The Wildcats picked up a red card shortly after and the Plainsmen were able to score three unanswered goals in the second half to secure the 4-1 win.
Woodward (3-0) also comes into the game undefeated and at the top of its conference with wins over Bethany (3-2 OT), Heritage Hall (3-0) and Ponca City (4-0).
The Pacers (2-1) will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss earlier in the week to Piedmont. Both teams were tied at zero going into the break, but the Pacers let the Wildcats get too many opportunities late, which they capitalized on. The loss was the Pacers’ first of the season after defeating Putnam City (2-1) and Lawton Eisenhower (7-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.