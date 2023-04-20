The Plainsmen will be hoping for some help from Putnam City when the Plainsmen (3-3 in district and 8-6 overall) visit 6A-3 leader Jenks (8-2, 5-1) on Friday.
The Plainsmen’s game will be at 8 p.m. and will follow the Pacers at 6 p.m.
The Plainsmen, after a 3-1 loss to Edmond North on Tuesday, can take fourth in the district and the last playoff spot by upsetting the Trojans and for Union (3-3, 6-4) to lose at Putnam City (2-4, 5-8).
Union defeated the Plainsmen, 2-0 earlier in the season and have the tiebreaker over Enid.
If the Pirates upset the Redhawks and Enid loses to Jenks, there would be three-way tie for fourth that would be decided by the marginal points tiebreaker.
Union is plus-four, while Enid and Putnam City have plus-one. A team can get up to plus-four or minus-four in a game.
Putnam City would obviously have more points than Enid.
Jenks is coming off of a 2-1 loss Stillwater, which forced a three-way tie for the district lead with the Trojans, Pioneers and Edmond North. Jenks, though has plus-13 in the tiebreaker compared to eight for North and four for Stillwater.
Stillwater faces Choctaw (0-6) while North goes to Sand Springs.
The Trojans have district wins over Choctaw, 10-0; Sand Springs, 5-0; Putnam City, 3-0; Union, 2-0; and Edmond North, 2-1.
James Cabada leads Enid in scoring with nine goals.
The Pacers (4-2, 9-4) clinched a playoff spot Tuesday despite a 9-0 loss to Edmond North after Sand Springs fell to Union, 3-0.
Jenks 5-1 and 8-2, are tied for first in 6A-3 with Edmond North and Union. Edmond North has plus-18 in the tiebreaker while Jenks has plus-15 and Union plus-13.
The Lady Trojans have beaten Choctaw, 10-0; Sand Springs, 7-0; Putnam City, 10-0; Union, 2-0 and Stillwater, 7-0. the lone district loss was to Edmond North, 4-1.
The Pacers, with an upset, would finish third in the district if Edmond North beat Sand Springs and Union beat Putnam City.
The loss to Edmond North was only the second time this season Enid had been shut out.
Ava Burnett leads the Pacers in scoring with 12 goals.
