Enid’s boys, challenged by their coaches at halftime, broke a 1-1 tie with three second half goals to defeat Piedmont, 4-1 Tuesday, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.
It was the third straight win for the 3-0 Plainsmen, who have allowed only five goals in their three victories. Giovanni Sanabria scored twice while Oswaldo Herrera and Miguel Chavez also scored.
“We didn’t play our best in the first half,” said EHS coach Jorge Cabada, “but I was proud of how we responded to criticism. They brought it.”
Cabada had singled out Enid’s midfielders to press together as a unit — something he felt they didn’t do in the first half.
“We had them on our heels because we were pressing as a unit,” Cabada said. “We had a solid 11 on the field and we disrupted their rhythm. They couldn’t get into rhythm the second half and I couldn’t be any happier.”
Cabada made some adjustments at halftime, moving some players to different positions.
“We jelled together,” he said. “Some of our starters didn’t see the field as much but we took it to them. The kids listened to us and we controlled the middle of the field.”
Sanabria scored Enid’s lone first half goal on an assist from Zac Finnegan. He scored the second goal 13 minutes into the half. Herrera, five minutes later, made it 3-1 on an assist from David Smith. Chavez scored the final goal late in the contest.
Piedmont had scored the game’s first goal.
PIEDMONT 3, ENID 0 (G)
Piedmont’s girls handed Enid its first loss of the season, 3-0.
The Lady Wildcats scored all three of their goals in the first half before being held scoreless after intermission.
Enid only had four shots on goal.
“The Piedmont girls played pretty well,” said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “This (EHS) is a young group and when we play teams that are real physical like Piedmont, it makes it a little tougher for them to adjust. It was a great learning experience for the girls and as a team.”
Lavoie said the Lady Wildcats “didn’t allow us a whole lot of time on the ball … we found ourselves having to defend quite a bit.”
“When that happens, you have to make a lot of quick decisions,” Lavoie said. “We had a couple of chances to score, but their keeper made a couple of decent saves.”
The Pacers had a few shots inside the 18-yard box that “the keeper saved pretty well,” Lavoie said. The goaltender was able to knock down a Enid free kick.
Lavoie was encouraged that the Pacers didn’t allow a second half goal.
“We played physical and with intensity,” he said. “We saw an immediate impact with our halftime talk. We were able to fix a few things. It’s a continuing learning process.”
Piedmont, Lavoie said, was a measuring stick for future play in District 6A-4.
“We will have opportunities to grow and learn from it and correct a few things and solve some problems moving forward,” he said. “It’s still early in the season. This is a marathon and not a sprint.”
The Pacers and Plainsmen will host Edmond Santa Fe in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Thursday.
