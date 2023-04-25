TULSA — Enid singles players Haley Hibbets and Alexa Garcia both finished second at the Union Girls Tennis Tournament Monday.
Hibbets lost to Jenks’ Avery Harant, 7-6, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles finals. Garcia lost to an Owasso player, 6-2, 6-0. Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts were 13th at No. 1 doubles. Kenzi Stotts and Sage Hefner were 15th at No. 2 doubles.
“This was a tough tournament,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “I thought we played well.”
The Acers will go to the Big 7 Conference tournament in Oklahoma City Thursday. The boys go to the Union Tournament Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.