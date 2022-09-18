Enid’s Mady Withey couldn’t remember the last time she threw a perfect game. After Friday’s win over Midwest City she won’t have a hard time remembering it.
In a three-inning, 20-0 run-rule win for the Pacers, Withey tossed a complete game perfect game, the first of the season for the Pacers and the first for head coach Chris Jensen, hired in 2020.
“It was really fun,” Withey said. “It was laid back in the dugout. We were hitting really well so we were all laid back and having fun.”
Withey didn’t notice she had a perfect game until after it was over, being reminded by coaches and teammates of her feat.
“Jensen, Kate (Bezdicek) and a few others reminded me after it was over. I didn’t even realize,” she said of the team’s vibe after it was over. “We were all excited, but we were ready for the next game that day, so even after it was still laid back.”
The Pacers went on that day to defeat Del City, 17-0 and then beat OKC Broncos on Saturday, 6-3.
“Anytime a pitcher throws a perfect game it’s awesome,” said Jensen. “Out of Mady’s five wins in the circle for us, four have been against district opponents and two against Bixby. Mady has a pitch selection that is able to keep hitters off balance.”
“It’s really nice to be able to give Jensen a perfect game,” Withey said. “He really pushes all of us to be better all the time. Showing it out on the field makes him happy.”
Chloee Robinson caught the game for the Pacers.
“She was happy,” Withey said of Robinson’s reaction to the perfect game. “It was easy for her to catch.”
Bezdicek pitched the following game for Enid, but Withey says she didn’t put any pressure on her teammate to follow her performance.
Bezdicek did throw a two-hit shutout that same day.
Withey’s pitching has improved each start this season, Jensen had said on multiple occasions.
“From the beginning of the season our offense and defense have been getting better,” Withey said. “It makes pitching easier and I can trust the girls behind me on the field.”
As a senior, Withey is coming up on time to make a collegiate decision. She has a visit scheduled with Division III school Aurora University in Illinois in late October. Withey has also been talking to coaches from NAIA school Central Methodist in Missouri and NAIA school McPherson in Kansas
Withey hopes to decide before the new year where she will attend.
