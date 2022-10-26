In football, a 1,000-yard season as a wide receiver is seen as a mark of excellence. But, for Enid’s Tykie Andrews, that mark is a record.
Andrews became the first Enid wideout to have a 1,000-yard season in the loss to Broken Arrow. A 60-yard touchdown from Bennett Percival put Andrews, a senior, over the mark after coming in 98 yards away from 1,000.
“In my head I knew that was the record,” Andrews said. “It got really loud and the coaches and players came up to me and congratulated me. I knew I was close to 1,000 yards and after that I knew I did it.”
Coming into Friday’s game against Southmoore, Andrews is two receptions away from being the first Enid WR to have 100 catches in a season, and is two touchdowns from a new single-season school record.
Andrews had a lot of time to reflect on the bus ride back to Enid from Broken Arrow.
“When I first got on it was rough because of the outcome so I reflected on that and kept my teammates up,” Andrews said. “After that, I reflected on myself while looking at social media and the compliments. I didn’t know how much of a big deal it was until right now really. To be known as the first 1,000-yard receiver to come through this town means a lot to me.”
“It’s great to see,” Enid coach Rashaun Woods said of Andrews’ progress. “He is one of the guys I have gotten to coach since the beginning. He is extremely talented and has always had the ability.”
“Statistically, it looks great,” Andrews said. “The stuff people don’t see the amount of work I’ve had to put in. Once people find out what you had to do to get here, it makes you feel better about yourself and the work you had to put in.”
To understand where Tykie is after that, you need to go back to 2020. Everyone knows about the shutdowns from COVID-19, but for Tykie, the quarantines could have derailed his goals and dreams.
“It hit me strong,” he said. “It was a major setback. It was a setback for everyone. Times changed and we had to distance. But, through those times, you learned ways to overcome those obstacles and now we are here.”
In Andrews’ freshman year, the first of Woods’ tenure, the Plainsmen were 0-10 and at the bottom. Much like his teammates, it was hard from that point to where the Plainsmen are now.
“I’ve had to overcome a lot of trials and tribulations, for sure,” Andrews said. “We had a new coach and new program and I had battles on and off the field. One thing that has helped me stay together through everything is this field.”
Andrews has been active since he was a kid. His mom and dad wanted him to play football, he said.
“Football is everything to me,” Andrews said. “I’ve grown up watching football. I fell in love with it.”
A lot has changed for Andrews over the last four years, as the Plainsmen are days away from the senior night and possibly the last time the senior class will play at home, pending results of the final two weeks’ games.
“I wasn’t always a receiver. I used to be a quarterback,” Andrews said. “When I started playing receiver that’s when I knew that this is what I wanted to play, this is the game I love.”
Andrews has been optimistic about the team since his freshman season, despite some in the town being more pessimistic after the 0-10 season.
“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions,” he said. “They don’t see the stuff we do to try and turn this around. That’s why I love my teammates and my coaches, we are like our own family. We build and grow with each other. Now that it’s starting to flourish and turn heads, it’s rewarding to us. Naysayers and haters will always be there but we have to keep striving for progress.”
Woods and Andrews are a lot a like, even if Woods says Andrews is better with the ball in his hands than he was.
“He has some running back traits to him,” Woods said of Andrews’ ability with the ball.
“He has had a big impact since I got here,” Andrews said of Woods. “He knew the potential I had when I got here. He saw the athleticism in me and put me at receiver. With him being a three-time All-American, he gave me knowledge. It’s all paid off.”
After starting as a sophomore, Andrews said he matured and that’s when a spark lit for him.
“I matured with the game of football,” he said. “When you see the game that young, you have to pick it up and go with it. After my sophomore year, the game got comfortable to me.”
Currently, Andrews holds preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State as well as offers from Drake, Southeastern Missouri, Friends University, East Central University, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Hendrix.
Andrews is also getting interest from Kansas, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Colorado State.
Andrews has 98 catches for 1,105 yards and 12 scores this season. Enid’s single-season touchdown record is 14 touchdowns.
At that point one thing will be clear — Tykie Andrews is statistically the best receiver to walk the halls of Enid High School.
Andrews is averaging a little over 157 yards per game and is on pace for 1,420 yards this season.
