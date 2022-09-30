By Reese Becker
Enid News & Eagle
After two straight road games, preceded by a bye week after a home win over Ponca City, the Plainsmen are back home to face Moore at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Lions come in at 3-1 fresh off their first loss of the season, 27-17 to Westmoore last Friday.
The Plainsmen (2-2) had a two-game win streak snapped last week at Jenks, though it was the best performance against Jenks in school history, in terms of scoring.
Enid put up 28 points in the loss. Senior running back Luke Rauh had a season-high 212 yards and two scores. Rauh picked up his first Division I offer this week from FCS Drake.
Rauh has rushed for 539 yards this season in just four games.
Joining Rauh in the 500 club is senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews. After a 64-yard game last week, Andrews has 558 yards receiving this season.
The Plainsmen have one common opponent with Moore so far this season, Edmond North.
Moore won the matchup, 49-23 while Enid won 34-17.
Enid’s Daniel Real has been a big reason Enid has been successful so far this season. Real was perfect against Jenks on extra points and has only missed one so far this season.
Freshman defensive back Tyson Kennedy got his second interception of the season against Jenks and the Plainsmen defense forces three fumbles, recovering two.
Bennett Percival and Aidan Robinson split time at quarterback against Jenks after Robinson came in for the second half against Edmond North, leading the Plainsmen to a win.
Percival completed four of his 10 passes for 19 yards while Robinson completed eight of 13 passes for 83 yards and two scores, but threw two interceptions. Robinson also ran for 24 yards including a 15-yard scramble to convert a third down as the Plainsmen trailed Jenks by seven in the third quarter.
Percival has only thrown one interception all season
The Plainsmen defense held Jenks to 174 yards passing, but allowed 231 on the ground.
Enid is scoring and giving up 30 points per game. On defense, the outlier is the 55-28 loss to Jenks. The offense had scored over 30 twice, both in wins.
Moore is scoring about 41 points per game and have gone over 40 points three times, all wins. The Lions defense is surrendering 31 per game.
Homecoming against Moore is the first of a three-game homestand for the Plainsmen.
Homecoming festivities start at 6:40 with homecoming court and blue court, a representation of all other activities around the school. Kickoff is slated for 7:05 p.m.
