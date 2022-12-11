Enid results from Mid-America Nationals
Silver bracket (Consolations)
Fred Latbrik, 113 — lost to Cooper, Jay, injury default
Zack Fortner — Quarterfinals — pinned Kobe Gaffney, Putnam City North, 2:26; Semifinals — pinned Jacob Burdge, Sand Springs, 1:47. Finals — pinned by Brayden Bowman, Marlow, 1:22
Kane Unger — Consolations — lost by injury default to King, Weatherford
Andrew Starzman, 144 — Consolations — pinned Logan Husband, Salina, 1:29; pinned by Hollaway, Southlake Carroll, 1:23; pinned Diaz, Edmond Santa Fe, 44 seconds; 9th — pinned Elam, Salina, 1:58
Steven Brooks, 144 — Quarterfinals — pinned Manuel, Airline, La., 1:50; Semifinals — dec. Jacob Klaassen,Weatherford, 5-0; Finals — pinned by Lunn, Bartlesville, 3:40
Leslie Fortner, 157 — Quarterfinals — dec. Kaden Nation, Collinsville, 3-2. Semifinals — maj. dec. by Conner Nunez, Altus, 15-5. 3rd — pinned by Harding, Westlake, 40 seconds
Maddox Hayes, 190 — Consolations — pinned by Fowler, Heritage, 2:35; pinned Wescott, Andale, 1:08; won by injury default over Morrison, Collinsville; 5th — pinned Poindexter, Duncan, 45 seconds
Angel Sanchez, 285 — Consolations — pinned by Lucas, Marlow, 23 seconds; lost by forfeit to Nation, Northwest Nelson
Gold bracket
Hector Torres, 113 — Consolations — maj. dec. Huis, Putnam City North, 12-0; pinned by Sherell, Olathe Northwest, 46 seconds; def. Pitcher, Westlake, injury default. 9th place — dec. by Byers, Piedmont, 4-1
Payton Zweifel, 120 — Consolations — pinned Horn, Edmond Santa Fe, 42 seconds; pinned by McCrary, Heritage, Ark., 2:50; pinned by Stuart, Olathe East, 2:44. 11th — pinned by Jessen, Comanche, 2:48
Vinny Vandiver, 126 — Consolations — pinned by Yates, Comanche, 3:30; pinned Robbins, Salina, 1:51; 13th — pinned Frazier, Putnam City North, 37 seconds
Blake Fuksa, 165 — Consolations — pinned by Aguard, Airline, 1:20; maj. dec. by Traglia, Mount Carmel, 17-4. 15th — pinned by Gardner, Union, 1:46
Carlos Alvarado, 215 — Quarterfinals — pinned McCoy, Sand Springs, 2:31. Semifinals — pinned Hampton, Jay, 5:54. Finals — vs. Omari Elias, Kapaun Mount Carmel
Seth Melvin, 285 — Consolations — pinned McGeeley, Glenpool, 2:07; maj.dec. by Lollar, Duncan, 9-1; pinned by Knapp, Piedmont, 6:43.11th — dec. Clark, Union, 3-1
Championship matches
106 — Perlunger, Arlington Martin dec. Verbeck, Unattched, 4-2
113 — Arevalo, Arlington Martin dec. Cantu, Houston Westview, 2-0
120 — Acklin, Collinsville dec. Douglas, Mustang, 4-0
126 — Kirk, Guthrie dec. Gates, Collinsville, 6-2
132 — Ensey, Duncan dec. Henslick, Collinsville, 3-2
138 — Jennings, El Reno dec. McDonald, Liberty Christian, 14-12
144 — Eck,Andale pinned Robinson, Westlake, Utah, 30 seconds
150 — Montgomery, Salina pinned Dawson, Marlow, 5:56
157 — Alfano, Arlington Martin pinned Park, Heritage Hall, 3:58
165 —Belonchik, Heritage Hall maj. dec. Ahmed, Arlington Martin, 11-3
175 — Padgett, Maize pinned Murray, Jay, 2:46
190 — Florei, Maize dec. Fury, Mount Carmel, 7-3
215 — Alvarado, Enid dec. Elias, Mount Carmel, 6-5
285 — Carroll, Olathe East dec. Moore,Liberty Christian, 6-5
