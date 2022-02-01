The Enid-Ponca City rivalry is one where you can throw out the record books.
EHS boys coach Curtis Foster sees an intense game Tuesday (girls game tips off at 6 p.m.) when his 5-11 Plainsmen meet the 3-14 Wildcats.
“No matter what the records are, it always seems to be a close one,’’ Foster said. “We’re going to have to be ready from the start and do what we’re supposed to be doing on the floor and maintain the focus.’’
The Plainsmen used a 24-6 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats, 71-49 Dec. 2, 2021, at the EHS gym. Cam Mathis had 18 points, 16 in the first half. Ayden Iverson had 12 of his 17 points after intermission.
“The key for us will be applying pressure and how well we can maintain it throughout the game,’’ Foster said.
Enid is trying to break a three-game losing streak. Ponca City has lost 10 of its last 11 games.
“It would be nice to get on the other side of the fence,’’ Foster said.
Ponca City’s girls (8-8) beat Enid, 60-27 the first meeting. Mary Isbell led the Pacers with 10 points.
Enid trailed only 10-9 after the first period before Jasia Malolo went down for the season with a torn ACL.
The Pacers are trying to break a 10-game losing streak. They fell at Midwest City, 83-23 Friday. Ponca City is coming off a 48-41 loss to Putnam City West.
“The girls have been playing hard since Christmas break,’’ said Pacers coach Nina Gregory. “We have been able to put together some big quarters (18 against Norman). We want to put together four good quarters. If we can, it will be an exciting game. It’s a rivalry.’’
